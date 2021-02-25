Regional officials push to allow more spectators at games

“When given the local autonomy to serve our community, we have demonstrated that we can do so in a safe manner with overwhelming success,” Perrigan wrote.

The plan doesn’t address band members and cheerleaders from visiting schools.

“To keep attendance at 250 spectators, instead of the 307 we are requesting, actually requires more space,” Perrigan wrote. “This is because limiting participants to only one parent in attendance, as required by the 250 limit, defeats the benefit of allowing family groups to sit together. This is another example of how bureaucracy in Richmond is disconnected from how operations actually work at the local level.”

Perrigan said band members and cheerleaders are “far more” than spectators.

“I request that you review the two plans for implementing a safe and effective outdoor sporting event, proposed by our local athletic department at Virginia High School and grant permission for us to implement the plan that acknowledges the importance of our band and cheer teams and the significance of their parents being there to support them,” Perrigan wrote.