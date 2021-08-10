Household hazardous waste collection scheduled in Smyth County

Most everyone in Smyth County can benefit from a day coming up later this month. If you’ve got burnt-out fluorescent light bulbs tucked away in a corner or paint left over from a project years ago or herbicides you no longer want to use, this day is for you.
For the first time in more than a decade, Smyth County will host a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event on Saturday, Aug. 14
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the transfer station at 1042 Highway 107, north of Chilhowie.
Smyth County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste. Officials ask that the items to be disposed be sealed in their original containers, if possible, and that unmarked containers’ contents be labeled if they are known.
The collection will accept paint, polishes, and varnishes, turpentine, aerosol cans, adhesives, antifreeze, fuel additives, household cleaners, herbicides, insectides, gasoline, batteries (Nicad, Lithium, Nickel Metal Hydride), mercury, pesticides, transmission fluid, pool chemicals, and fluorescent light bulbs.
Unacceptable items include commercial/industrial waste, 55 gallon drums of material, tires, radioactive materials, explosives, and bullets.
For more information, call Brenda Carter with Smyth County Solid Waste Department at 646-2907.
To get to the station, take I-81’s Exit 35, at the end of the ramp follow 107N, at the intersection of 107 and U.S. 11, follow 107 toward Saltville for one and a quarter miles. The station is on the left side of the road.
An additional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is being planned for later in the fall, possibly October, and will be held in Marion.
The towns of Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville contributed financially to help bring this collection day, hosted by Smyth County, to fruition.
In discussing the requested $6,500 allocation for the event with Marion’s town council, Town Manager Bill Rush said he is excited to see such a collection day being held again. Every week, he said, Marion crews find busted paint cans or other hazardous material in the garbage they collect.
“We hope a lot of people will take advantage of the collection day,” Rush said.