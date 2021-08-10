Household hazardous waste collection scheduled in Smyth County

To get to the station, take I-81’s Exit 35, at the end of the ramp follow 107N, at the intersection of 107 and U.S. 11, follow 107 toward Saltville for one and a quarter miles. The station is on the left side of the road.

An additional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is being planned for later in the fall, possibly October, and will be held in Marion.

The towns of Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville contributed financially to help bring this collection day, hosted by Smyth County, to fruition.

In discussing the requested $6,500 allocation for the event with Marion’s town council, Town Manager Bill Rush said he is excited to see such a collection day being held again. Every week, he said, Marion crews find busted paint cans or other hazardous material in the garbage they collect.

“We hope a lot of people will take advantage of the collection day,” Rush said.