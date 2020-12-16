Board of Supervisors donates to sports complex project, smoothing over courthouse tensions

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s sports complex picked up a $100,000 donation from the Washington County Board of Supervisors at a meeting last week.

The board agreed to help with Abingdon’s construction costs for the project based on Board Chairman Dwayne Ball’s suggestion.

The move came a few weeks after Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb gave a presentation to the board, inviting the county to add money to the project. Ball said he discussed the sports complex further with the mayor after the meeting.

Supervisor Mike Rush called the donation “seed money” and said, “I think it marks a change in how we’re thinking about each other.”

The money will be paid in two $50,000 installments over two years, as suggested on a motion by Supervisor Phillip McCall.

The sports complex project’s construction costs have climbed in recent years, Ball told the supervisors.

Several supervisors said making a donation to the town could help ease tensions that arose in 2019 as county leaders quarreled with town officials over plans to rebuild or relocate the Washington County Courthouse. Abingdon leaders objected to a county plan that would have moved the courthouse away from Main Street to a former Kmart location with more square footage.