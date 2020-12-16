Board of Supervisors donates to sports complex project, smoothing over courthouse tensions

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s sports complex picked up a $100,000 donation from the Washington County Board of Supervisors at a meeting last week.
The board agreed to help with Abingdon’s construction costs for the project based on Board Chairman Dwayne Ball’s suggestion.
The move came a few weeks after Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb gave a presentation to the board, inviting the county to add money to the project. Ball said he discussed the sports complex further with the mayor after the meeting.
Supervisor Mike Rush called the donation “seed money” and said, “I think it marks a change in how we’re thinking about each other.”
The money will be paid in two $50,000 installments over two years, as suggested on a motion by Supervisor Phillip McCall.
The sports complex project’s construction costs have climbed in recent years, Ball told the supervisors.
Several supervisors said making a donation to the town could help ease tensions that arose in 2019 as county leaders quarreled with town officials over plans to rebuild or relocate the Washington County Courthouse. Abingdon leaders objected to a county plan that would have moved the courthouse away from Main Street to a former Kmart location with more square footage.
The current plan is to rebuild the courthouse at its Main Street location. On Tuesday, the supervisors moved forward with an agreement to allow the consulting firm Skanska to sketch out future courthouse renovations.
As for the sports complex, Ball said, “I think it would behoove us to help them out somewhat with this.”
Supervisor Randy Pennington suggested the sports complex can be “a win-win” if it’s completed and the management can use the complex to “make money.”
McCall called the sports complex “a great thing.”
In turn, Ball said the construction of the courthouse was going to be “a very difficult task” and would likely require the county to ask the town for favors, such as using property near the railroad tracks as a construction lay-down yard.
