Retired Rural Retreat teacher, coach honored with plaque

Former Rural Retreat High School students and athletes have honored one of their teachers with an honorarium plaque on the fence at the Rural Retreat Depot.
Jack Dutton was a physical education/driver’s ed teacher and coach at the high school from 1959 until his retirement in 1990.
“Jack was my uncle by marriage; I’ve known him all my life,” said Donnie Buck. “When we reminisce about the old days, Jack’s name would always come up and always in a positive fashion. Most stories started about him and the paddle, which were always quite entertaining. I thought this man needs to be remembered.”
So, Buck decided to call up some old friends and ask them to contribute money for a plaque in Dutton’s honor.
“I’ve worked on fundraisers for a lot of things, including the Depot Foundation, but I never raised money so fast in my life,” Buck said. “I knew then that this man is really respected.”
In about three weeks, there was enough for the $1,500 plaque, plus an addition $1,000 for the RRHS athletic department.
Born on the family farm in the Dutton Hollow area of Rural Retreat, Dutton graduated from the high school in 1948. While in school, he served as president of the Glee Club, treasurer of the Future Farmers of America and sports editor for the school newspaper. He also played football and baseball for the Indians.
After graduation, he served in the Navy. Stationed in eastern Virginia, he would hike across the state to spend time with his wife, Nadine. The couple was married 67 years before her death in 2019.
After his military service, he graduated from Emory & Henry College and settled in Rural Retreat. In addition to teaching at RRHS, he also coached several sports, including football and basketball.
A press release about Dutton and the plaque said that for decades in his class, discipline was expected and delivered.
“In any conversation about Jack Dutton among former students of a certain age, there is always going to be the ‘paddle story,’” said the release, written by Thelma Atwell Miller, RRHS Class of 1966. “Jack needed a new paddle and requested that a student make him one during shop class. This paddle was designed with specifically placed drilled holes, as per Coach Dutton’s instructions. The student proudly delivered the paddle. Three days later that student received discipline from the proudly crafted instrument. These former students universally declare that their transgressions justified the resulting discipline, which did not diminish their high regard for Jack Dutton.”
Trigg Copenhaver, RRHS Class of 1967, said the words that come to mind when he thinks about his former teacher and coach are respect, character and compassion.
“He was very fair and very disciplined of himself and also of the young men because he treated us as young men and he expected us to behave as young men,” Copenhaver said.
When two students scuffled during one of his classes, Dutton would get two pairs of boxing gloves and let them fight it out, Copenhaver said.
“He let you got at it with gloves on,” he said. “After about five minutes, you became good friends.”
Copenhaver also remembers the time that Dutton’s father cured him of a bothersome wart on the bottom of his foot.
“It was very painful to wear football cleats,” Copenhaver said. “One Saturday, Coach Dutton loaded me up and drove me to his parent’s house in Dutton Hollow … his dad had me sit in a chair and got a pan of water in a metal wash pan. He told me to put my foot in and I did. Then he bathed my foot real good with his hands. When we left, he told me not to think about it and not to pay attention to it and leave it alone. It was painful for a few practices, then the pain quit and two weeks later, the thing was gone … it sure got my attention, and it’s the kind of story you never forget.”
According to the release, Dutton had a favorite word for students who threw the ball out of bounds, ran the wrong play or a stop sign – knucklehead.
“Decades later, these student athletes admit to using the term themselves,” the release said.
In his PE classes, Dutton often joined the games being played.
“He was especially formidable at volleyball where the 6-foot-4-inch coach showed no pity.
“If Coach spiked the ball, there was no returning it,” the release said. “The best action was to get out of the way!”
Dutton has a powerful tenor voice, sang in his high school Glee Club and at Fulton United Methodist Church, which he attended since childhood.
“He sang every time he was asked, in many churches and other venues,” the press release said.
At the church, he has served in many roles, including Sunday school superintendent.
Now 90 years old, Dutton remains on his family farm and is cared for by his only child, his son Mark.
“His former students treasure their high school memories of a coach and teacher who later became and remains a friend,” the release said. “His rural community shares memories of his commanding voice providing solace and inspiration. A congregation is thankful for this man who served his faith.”
