Retired Rural Retreat teacher, coach honored with plaque

“He was very fair and very disciplined of himself and also of the young men because he treated us as young men and he expected us to behave as young men,” Copenhaver said.

When two students scuffled during one of his classes, Dutton would get two pairs of boxing gloves and let them fight it out, Copenhaver said.

“He let you got at it with gloves on,” he said. “After about five minutes, you became good friends.”

Copenhaver also remembers the time that Dutton’s father cured him of a bothersome wart on the bottom of his foot.

“It was very painful to wear football cleats,” Copenhaver said. “One Saturday, Coach Dutton loaded me up and drove me to his parent’s house in Dutton Hollow … his dad had me sit in a chair and got a pan of water in a metal wash pan. He told me to put my foot in and I did. Then he bathed my foot real good with his hands. When we left, he told me not to think about it and not to pay attention to it and leave it alone. It was painful for a few practices, then the pain quit and two weeks later, the thing was gone … it sure got my attention, and it’s the kind of story you never forget.”

According to the release, Dutton had a favorite word for students who threw the ball out of bounds, ran the wrong play or a stop sign – knucklehead.