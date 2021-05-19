Summer camp hopes to restore joy of learning to students

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A team of Washington County teachers has figured out a way to help students recharge after surviving a pandemic-plagued school year.
The teachers have created a summer camp experience where youth can make new friends, be outdoors and have fun learning new things — all while escaping the stress associated with COVID-19.
“It’s a campfire-type experience that can bring everyone back together,” said Eric Hoffman, science teacher at Patrick Henry High School. “It’s a place where youth can forget about face masks and social distancing and focus on making personal connections. It’s a place where kids can be themselves again — mask-free.”
Camp Connections is a transitional summer camp open to all rising ninth grade students from Patrick Henry, Abingdon, Holston and John Battle high schools. The camp, held July 26-31 at Hungry Mother Lutheran Camp in Marion, is free of charge except for a small commitment fee. Parents who cannot pay the fee may be eligible for financial assistance.
Fifteen students from each school will be accepted to the camp on a first-come, first-serveD basis.
“We wanted to design an experience that would allow students to interact in a more natural way with authentic learning,” said John Walker, English and Latin teacher at Patrick Henry. “So, we decided to create a COVID bubble.”
The COVID bubble is a unique approach to safety mirrored by other schools around the country.
All teachers and students who participate will be tested for COVID-19 before the camp begins. No one will enter or leave the COVID bubble during the five days of the residential camp. Rapid COVID testing will be available during the camp, if needed.
“We’re working with division head nurses to make sure we’re taking proper protocols to keep everyone safe,” said Walker, who has teamed with teachers Eric Hoffman, Mary Parks and Jillian Smith at Patrick Henry, in addition to Aaron Napier, Julie Matlock and Steve Ahn from Holston High School.
Hungry Mother Lutheran Camp is naturally bordered by streams and ridgelines and includes ample facilities for sleeping and dining, recreation and exploration.
‘Benefits are phenomenal’
Ariel Eskridge, a senior at Patrick Henry, compares the camping experience with a biology field trip she took with other county students to Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina.
“If we’re going to reintroduce education to students, it should be in a way that will engage them and help them find something they love,” said Eskridge.
The senior said she learned an important lesson while on the coastal adventure. After catching a sea urchin, Eskridge was told the spikes on a sea urchin moved because it sensed she was there.
“Learning things like that made me feel more connected to the world around me. Being connected to the world is something we can really use right now. If education can be used to help us feel part of this world, I think the benefits are phenomenal.”
Benefits are numerous
The positive benefits of the camp are numerous, said the teachers.
“Students can engage with nature, learn to work independently and in teams, practice effective communications, and, most importantly, they can return to school ready to succeed,” said Hoffman.
One of the primary goals of the camp is to introduce students to foundational concepts they will need as ninth graders.
“But we also want to bring in students who are withdrawn and maybe on the verge of giving up because of COVID,” said Walker. “They don’t like virtual instruction, they don’t like wearing masks in school, and they don’t like what school has become.”
As many as 100 students at the school are still engaged in virtual instruction. “There have been a lot of fluctuations during the school year, with some students who don’t perform well with virtual instruction returning to school,” said Hoffman.
He believes many freshmen students lack the proper skills to learn independently — a skill that is imperative for virtual learning.
“We also want to get them excited about coming back to school.”
Unique learning experience
Campers will participate in all kinds of educational experience activities, such as building a water filter, collecting and identifying insects and spotting constellations in the night sky. Participants will have the opportunities to take day hikes, paddle boat on the lake, tell stories around a campfire, enjoy pickup soccer games and even play old-fashioned games.
Math, English and science instruction will take place in an outdoor classroom setting. “We’ll be learning without realizing we’re learning,” said Hoffman.
“We’re hoping Camp Connections will lead into additional experiential hands-on opportunities where kids can not only learn content but experience the content.
“We hope students will share their great experiences with their friends when they return to school. If we can keep doing things like this, I foresee a level of energy and excitement for education will come back into the culture of learning in schools.”
Students interested in participating are required to register at www.wcs.k12.va.us and click on Camp Connections at the bottom of the page. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Openings will be available until the maximum number of participants is filled for each school. Forms can be submitted online or at the schools.
For additional information, contact the following team teachers.
Contact teachers are: Tanna Hagy, Abingdon High School, thagy@wcs.k12.va.us; Steve Ahn, Holston High School, sahn@wcs.k12.va.us; Jacob Hess, John S. Battle High School, jahess@wcs.k12.va.us; and Eric Hoffman, Patrick Henry High School, ehoffman@wcs.k12.va.us.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.