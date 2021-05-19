Summer camp hopes to restore joy of learning to students

“Learning things like that made me feel more connected to the world around me. Being connected to the world is something we can really use right now. If education can be used to help us feel part of this world, I think the benefits are phenomenal.”

Benefits are numerous

The positive benefits of the camp are numerous, said the teachers.

“Students can engage with nature, learn to work independently and in teams, practice effective communications, and, most importantly, they can return to school ready to succeed,” said Hoffman.

One of the primary goals of the camp is to introduce students to foundational concepts they will need as ninth graders.

“But we also want to bring in students who are withdrawn and maybe on the verge of giving up because of COVID,” said Walker. “They don’t like virtual instruction, they don’t like wearing masks in school, and they don’t like what school has become.”

As many as 100 students at the school are still engaged in virtual instruction. “There have been a lot of fluctuations during the school year, with some students who don’t perform well with virtual instruction returning to school,” said Hoffman.