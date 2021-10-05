Fire crews still on scene at Downtown Marion business

Fire crews were still on scene mid-morning on Tuesday after a Downtown Marion business caught fire in the early morning hours.

Rusty Hamm, with Marion Fire-EMS and the Marion Police Department, said crews got the call just before 2 a.m. to respond to the fire at the Past Time Antique Emporium.

Marion Spokesperson Ken Heath said the building suffered extensive damage.

Seven fire departments with more than 60 firefighters battled the blaze, he said.

"Thanks to the quick work of the crews, the fire did not spread to other buildings in the downtown, but an adjacent restaurant suffered water and smoke damage," Heath said.

According to a post on Past Time's page, no one was inside the building when it caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Virginia State Police has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Atkins, Sugar Grove, Adwolf, Chilhowie, Saltville, and Rural Retreat fire departments assisted in fighting the fire.

