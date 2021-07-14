 Skip to main content
Wandering Around Washington: Virginia Highlands Festival — a snapshot preview
Wandering Around Washington: Virginia Highlands Festival — a snapshot preview

Editor's Note

"Wandering Around Washington" is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

So the Virginia Highlands Festival is getting ready to crank back up in a few days, running from July 23 to Aug. 1, in Abingdon.

Yes, it’s happening. And that’s after being dormant last year.

Things are different. So let me tell you — in a snapshot. So you’ll be prepared.

First off, the Barter Theatre is still closed. But shows are going to happen at the Moonlite Drive-In Movie Theatre.

And you’ll find crafters on the Barter Green — near Barter Stage II.

But don’t look for the Civil War Weekend at the Barter Green. That’s not happening this year.

You will also not find the Colonial Trade Faire at the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum. That museum is being renovated into a visitor center.

The Abingdon Farmers Market is going to stay just that — a farmers market.

So look for concerts in a big tent outside the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, just off I-81’s Exit 14.

That’s where you’ll also find authors lined up like it’s the Mistletoe Market. Look for them signing their books in the hallways.

And look inside the Grand Auditorium for this year’s Antique Market and Vintage Show.

Yep, you can shop for antiques indoors — not outside.

You’ll also find a wealth more outdoor activities on the Virginia Highlands Festival website. In fact, that’s where you’ll be looking for all the goodies, since the festival’s Highlander magazine was not printed this year.

