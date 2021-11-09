Second Marion man pleads guilty in connection to counterfeit pill investigation

A second Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl containing substance.

Dakota Shadoe Tunnell, 21, was one of three men arrested in late September in connection to the distribution of counterfeit pills containing the deadly substance in Smyth County.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tunnell become known to police earlier this year when counterfeit “pressed” pills began to show up in Smyth County. Court documents state that counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been linked to four fatal overdoses in Southwest Virginia.

During the investigation, according to the release, law enforcement learned that Tunnell had been purchasing 300 to 500 pills at a time from his supplier and redistributing them in the Marion area. In early September, police conducted a controlled purchase of around 100 pills from Tunnell for $1,700.

Tunnell pleaded guilty last Friday and is scheduled for sentencing in January. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison.