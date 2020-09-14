 Skip to main content
VSP continues to investigate fatal Chihowie crash
 Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Marion man Sunday evening.

According to a VSP release, the crash occurred in the 200 block of Shawnee Trail Road in Chilhowie around 5:46 p.m. when the driver of a 2001 Harley Davidson FXS motorcycle crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Harley, 52-year-old Randy L. Trail, died at the scene. The Silverado’s driver, 24-year-old Aaron R. Dunford, of Chilhowie, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

