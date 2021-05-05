Wytheville Town Council eyes tax increase

Bloomfield said the committee hopes to have the budget ready for a first reading on May 10.

According to town documents, the proposed revenues are projected to be $22,515,925 with $24,347,759 in appropriations, for a difference of $1,831,834. The difference includes the proposed tax hikes. Without the tax increases, the deficit would be about $2.6 million, Moore said.

The town manager said there are several reasons for the increases, including a decrease in meals and lodging taxes collected over the past year because of the pandemic. In past years, the meals and lodging tax revenues were enough to keep other taxes from being raised, Moore said, adding that real estate and personal property taxes have not been raised in years.

Included in the proposed budget is a 2 percent raise for employees, $35,000 in matching funds for a possible dog park, $140,000 for a 20 percent match for Heritage Walk Phase III, and $53,000 for health insurance premiums increase.