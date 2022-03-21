Truck dodges deadly twister

Having been a truck driver for more than three decades, Donnie McKay sensed bad weather was possible March 5 as he made his run from Canada to Boise, Idaho.

He had seen nothing but snow since Christmas as he delivered new semi-trucks for Peterbilt and Kenworth. But as McKay headed west on Interstate 80, the temperature perked up into the 40s, 50s and even 60s.

“I had had a great day; I was enjoying it,” he said. “I have literally been in snow since Christmas so it was nice to be able to drive in some warmer weather, but I was telling myself it will change; it will be a disaster. I kept telling myself that there will be storms coming up after this. When that cold air meets the warm, southerly air, look out, it’s going to happen.”

Toward the end of the day, as he traveled toward Iowa and his stopping point for the evening, McKay noticed sunny skies turn dark and falling temperatures.

“A buddy of mine in Nebraska says when temperatures drop like 20 degrees, you can bet there’s going to be a tornado,” he said.

He was about 30 miles from his hotel when the sky turned an ominous and eerie green as rain poured down in sheets.

“At first it was looking like it was all going to be north of me, like it was passing on through,” he said. “But just as soon as I got to Newton, damn, that all changed. It was like a green wall and torrential rain. I had to pull over. I couldn’t go any further.”

McKay pulled off of the Interstate and ramp onto the shoulder of the road.

“I knew there was a tornado, and there was no place for me to run and hide; I just hunkered down in the truck here,” he said Monday.

Then, he called his Dad, Don McKay, in Crockett.

“I told him it was pretty bad, and I might be involved in this thing,” he said. “I was just sitting there, talking to my Dad, then I heard that horn sound, and I thought, well, this is a tornado. I didn’t know what was going to happen, and I wanted to be talking to him. If it was the last person I talked to, I wanted it to be him.”

Then, a couple of minutes later, the weather cleared. McKay decided to keep on trucking. A couple of miles down the interstate, he saw an overturned tractor-trailer truck and car. He was glad he pulled over when he did. He also saw splintered trees where the tornado cut its deadly swath.

“It’s a scary situation,” he said. “I feel like if I had kept going, I might have taken a direct hit. That’s the scary part of the job. You don’t know what is on the horizon. I’m going on good faith.”

McKay didn’t know it at the time, but he had just escaped the clutches of an 800-yard-wide tornado that traveled nearly 70 miles, reaching peak winds of 170 mph. The twister killed seven people, including two children from one family.

In his 35 years on the road, McKay has driven through areas right after a tornado has hit, but has never come as close to one as he did on Saturday.

“I’ve been everywhere; I’ve got a huge feeling for our country,” he said. “It’s been exciting, but it’s lonely, too. I’ve been sunburned and frost-bit; it’s crazy. I drive on the Highway Thru Hell. I’ve been everywhere you can go in a truck.”

The Highway Thru Hell is the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia, one of the most economically important trucking routes in North America. Truckers like McKay face treacherous hills, avalanches, deadly drop-offs and rockslides along the highway. The road is so dangerous that there is a Discovery Channel reality series about heavy rescue tow-truck drivers who work the highway.

McKay knows he was fortunate Saturday and feels “horrible” for the tornado victims, but is glad he followed his trucker instincts.

“Everybody just kept going towards it, and I thought that’s not a good idea. You need to stop; don’t run up there in it.”

