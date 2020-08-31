 Skip to main content
Area health clinics get federal funding
Area health clinics get federal funding

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced $430,137 in Quality Improvement Awards for community health centers operating in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Community health centers provide important medical services to many residents in our region. The award of $430,137 by HHS to these providers in the Ninth District will promote accessible and quality health care for those who rely upon them.”

According to HHS, Quality Improvement Awards recognize the highest performing health centers as well as those that have made significant quality improvements from the previous year.

The systems receiving funding and the amounts of the awards are:

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Incorporated - $55,750

Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. - $75,905

Tri-Area Community Health (Floyd County, Carroll County, etc.) - $48,250

Clinch River Health Services, Inc. - $78,061

St. Charles Health Council, Inc. - $57,446

Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness - $73,975

Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. - $40,750

