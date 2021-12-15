Two missing teens found; 18-year-old charged

An 18-year-old Wytheville man is facing charges after Wythe County Sheriff deputies found two missing girls hiding in the shower of his home.

Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster said deputies went to 530 E. Franklin Street Wednesday after receiving a tip that two runaway teens – Kylee Stanley, 14, and Lily McGowan, 15 – were at the house. Foster said David LaBron Miller answered the door and told deputies that the girls were not at the house and that his step-mother, with whom he was staying, was not home either.

“He tried to give officers the run-around and said they could not come in, and this led to a physical altercation with the officers,” the sheriff said.

After entering the home, deputies found Stanley and McGowan, who were then turned over to the Department of Social Services for placement into foster homes. Both girls were previously staying in foster homes. The sheriff said the girls appeared to be at the home of their own free will.

Deputies charged Miller with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count each of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, Foster said.

The sheriff said that more charges are pending in the investigation.

Miller was taken to the New River Valley Jail with no bond.