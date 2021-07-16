Diabetes health fair set for Sunday at Withers Park

The Wytheville Seventh Day Adventist Church has organized a Wythe/Bland Diabetes Health Fair that will be held in Withers Park this Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature a keynote speaker, glucose testing and more.

“We as a church have an interest in bettering the health of our community and helping our community have better health,” said event organizer and Bland County resident Rodney Dye.

The fair on Sunday will be followed by a more in-depth event this fall.

Church member Judy Knutson of Wythville, a retired ICU nurse, said diabetes is affecting community members of all ages, from young children to the elderly.

“People are walking around sick and they may not know it,” she said. “They might have a few symptoms and put it off to allergies or something else. Diabetes is not only preventable but is also reversible in many cases.”

Knutson worked in Intensive Care for 40 years.