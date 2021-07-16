Diabetes health fair set for Sunday at Withers Park

The Wytheville Seventh Day Adventist Church has organized a Wythe/Bland Diabetes Health Fair that will be held in Withers Park this Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature a keynote speaker, glucose testing and more.
“We as a church have an interest in bettering the health of our community and helping our community have better health,” said event organizer and Bland County resident Rodney Dye.
The fair on Sunday will be followed by a more in-depth event this fall.
Church member Judy Knutson of Wythville, a retired ICU nurse, said diabetes is affecting community members of all ages, from young children to the elderly.
“People are walking around sick and they may not know it,” she said. “They might have a few symptoms and put it off to allergies or something else. Diabetes is not only preventable but is also reversible in many cases.”
Knutson worked in Intensive Care for 40 years.
“I can tell you that Diabetes is silently attacking and killing our communities,” she said. “This Diabetes Fair will give a lot of information in a fun and enjoyable way to our community. It will then be followed in the fall by another Diabetes event that will be a little longer with several meetings to show people more in depth how to improve their health now so they can enjoy good health for the rest of their lives.”
Through the event, organizers hope to build an understanding with those who attend that people don’t have to continue to suffer with lifestyle diseases like diabetes.
Keynote speaker John H. Kelly is trained in preventive and lifestyle medicine, and has done private and government-funded research in lifestyle medicine. He is the founding president of the American College on Lifestyle Medicine and serves as adjunct faculty at Loma Linda University in California. He has published peer-reviewed papers on reversing type 2 diabetes and intensive lifestyle medicine treatment. He currently teaches lifestyle medicine using leading-edge intensive lifestyle medicine training programs in various locations nationally and internationally.
According to Dye, Kelly will speak about how some people have a genetic predisposition for diabetes, but having a predisposition doesn’t mean you have to get diabetes.
“He will do an additional presentation on how you can impact, control and reverse diabetes just by changing your diet,” Dye said, adding that during Sunday’s fair people will be able to sign up for an eight-step program that will help them start making lifestyle changes so they can reverse their diabetes.
In addition to Kelly’s speech, the fair will include a question-and-answer session, glucose screenings, blood pressure screenings and body mass index calculations. In addition, there will be healthy cooking demonstrations and samples, free water, door prizes, drawings and gift bags for children.
“The fair is for anyone interested in learning about diabetes,” Dye said. “If you go through the research, one in three people have it and don’t even know it. We want to get them in to a program to help reverse it.”
For more information, call Dye at 704-497-3118 or email him at dye.family@hotmail.com
