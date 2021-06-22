Hubble's legacy includes love of Nebo center, estate sale to help pay for repairs

Andy Hubble was born in Nebo on Aug. 6, 1933. He returned to Nebo for the final time Nov. 8, 2020, when he was buried in the community that his family had called home for more than a century. In those 87 years, Andy Hubble found the essence of community in Nebo as he attended school and church there, played in the fields, worked tobacco, and spent time with family.
Though he no longer lived in Nebo, he wanted to help ensure that the community, and most especially its community center, continued to live and serve. He took steps before he died to help.
Andy left the community in the 1950s to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany, where he met and fell in love with Gisela, perhaps best known as Libby. They married in 1956 and spent the next 63 years together until her death.
After his stint with the Air Force, the couple made their home near Richmond, but Andy frequently felt the call of home and family and visited Nebo frequently. When he and Libby retired, they split their time between Richmond and Ceres.
According to Diana Patriquin, their daughter, “their visits were always timed around events at the Nebo Community Center. They both loved the building, the neighborhood gatherings, and what it means to the community.”
This week, she reflected, about her dad's love for his hometown, saying “Anything I attempt to express couldn't capture the magnitude of Dad's love for the peace he received by being there and the relationships he maintained throughout his life there -- many sustained within the community center in a heated game of Bingo!”
Andy worried about the center’s future and it being able to serve in the same way for future generations. He acted.
When he died most of the goods from his Richmond home were bequeathed “to the Nebo Community Center for an estate sale in the hopes of raising the funds needed to repair some structural damage there.” Those goods include furniture, power tools, and other assorted items.
The center is now maintained by the Nebo Community Club, but its history is rich with the sounds of children learning and playing. The structure was built to serve as the community’s school. Nebo School did just that from 1934 to 1964.
Alma Hubble was the last principal to serve Nebo School.
She wrote about the school’s three decades of service.
According to Hubble’s writings, as Nebo School opened its doors it welcomed students from Ezelle, Cave, and Zion schools, which were closed that year. The new building featured three classrooms, an auditorium, and a stage. Some years later, a cafeteria was added and a well was dug for water.
Hubble wrote, “Our outdoor toilets were way up on the hill. (It got cold and slick in the winter). Our building was heated by coal stoves. Older boys and teachers carried the coal. Later on, restrooms were added using part of a front classroom.”
She continued, “Children were at first transported to Nebo School in a truck with an added cover on the bed. It contained benches for the children to sit on.”
Hubble remembered in her writing, “We used a hand bell to start the day and bring the children in from the playground. When the school closed, the Superintendent gave me the bell, since I was the last principal. The bell is one of my most cherished possessions. Our school closed at the end of the 1963-64 school year. That last year, my class size was eleven - Grades First through Third. The following year, students were bussed to Rich Valley in Smyth County or to Ceres, in Bland County.”
While it served as an education center, Andy Hubble was among Nebo School’s students.
Patriquin is now working in her parents’ memory to help save the building. She and her husband divide their time between Chesterfield and Smyth County.
She observed, “The Nebo Community Center is one of the main outlets for recreation in this small community with a once a month dinner & bingo night and a quilter’s club funding the maintenance and some upkeep.”
However, the pandemic forced the community club to close the center and its funds are nearly depleted, but the building needs extensive roof repairs and work done on termite-damaged floors.
To raise funds, the club is hosting an estate sale next Saturday to help raise the necessary money. Patriquin said other people have also “lovingly donated goods, time, and their talents” to the event, which will also include a fundraising breakfast and lunch by donation, and the local band True Grass will perform live bluegrass music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Activities begin at 8 a.m. and run to 3 p.m. and then pick up again from 6-9 p.m. with a potluck supper and bingo.
Raffle tickets for a homemade quilt and 50/50 tickets are already on sale for $1 each. A second handmade quilt will be the final bingo prize.
Everything’s taking place at the center at 1535 Haven Ridge Rd. in Ceres.
To donate items for the sale, to purchase tickets, or for more information, individuals may call 276-682-4445.
Patriquin noted that her aunts Shirley Bunce and Anne Spence will be hosting a multifamily yard sale in Saltville with its proceeds being donated to the community center.
Those that can’t attend, but would like to help with repairs, may send donations to Nebo Community Center, c/o Nebo Community Club, 1039 Sunset River Rd., Ceres, VA 24318.
On its Facebook page, the club says of the center’s activities, “We bring people of the community together.”