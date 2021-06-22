Hubble's legacy includes love of Nebo center, estate sale to help pay for repairs

Andy Hubble was born in Nebo on Aug. 6, 1933. He returned to Nebo for the final time Nov. 8, 2020, when he was buried in the community that his family had called home for more than a century. In those 87 years, Andy Hubble found the essence of community in Nebo as he attended school and church there, played in the fields, worked tobacco, and spent time with family.

Though he no longer lived in Nebo, he wanted to help ensure that the community, and most especially its community center, continued to live and serve. He took steps before he died to help.

Andy left the community in the 1950s to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany, where he met and fell in love with Gisela, perhaps best known as Libby. They married in 1956 and spent the next 63 years together until her death.

After his stint with the Air Force, the couple made their home near Richmond, but Andy frequently felt the call of home and family and visited Nebo frequently. When he and Libby retired, they split their time between Richmond and Ceres.

According to Diana Patriquin, their daughter, “their visits were always timed around events at the Nebo Community Center. They both loved the building, the neighborhood gatherings, and what it means to the community.”