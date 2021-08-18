Author pens collection of ghostly tales for kids

“This man carried an umbrella,” Tennis writes. “He put a glove on his left hand then another glove on his right. He placed a round-top hat on his head. Then, according to Daugherty, he tipped that hat and walked out the side door.”

The clerk thought it was strange to see such a man at 2 a.m. and told a hotel bellhop about it.

“He was a waiter here,” the bellhop said. “And he died.”

In addition to hauntings at the Bolling Wilson Hotel, other new stories in the book discuss paranormal happenings at The Herb House in Marion, the Laughing Boy of the Inn at Wise, Castlewood Cemetery and the Ghostly Grandin Theatre of Roanoke.

Regarding stories in the original book, Tennis said he added something new to each one.

“Every story is brand new or updated or expanded,” he said. “I knew the two books would sit side by side on bookshelves, and I didn’t want them competing with each other.”

To adapt his stories for children, Tennis used a lot of dialogue and wrote like he speaks during presentations.

“It’s the way I’ve been telling stories for years,” he said.