Author pens collection of ghostly tales for kids

Like most adults, children love a good ghost story. So, when Arcadia Publishing decided to branch out to publish children’s books, the division launched with a series called, “Spooky America,” which includes a book by roaming southwest Virginia columnist Joe Tennis of the Bristol Herald Courier.
“The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands” recounts adaptations of some stories in Tennis’ 2010 book “Haunts of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands,” along with new stories, including one about a charming spirit of an elderly gentleman that haunts the Bolling Wilson Hotel. Another Wythe County story tells about child ghost Clara, said to haunt the Major Graham Mansion in Max Meadows, home to a haunted house at Halloween.
Tennis said that about two years ago, he sat down with seven former employees and a current employee who worked in the Bolling Wilson Hotel when the building earlier served as a bank and as the George Wythe Hotel. They told him about a ghost stealing toilet paper, flushing toilets, running up and down elevators and vanishing inside the gift shop.
“They corroborated a lot of stories together,” Tennis said. “I was just fascinated by this.”
Donald Daugherty worked the hotel front desk in the 1960s. He told Tennis that one night a well-dressed man sporting a winter coat entered the hotel from the basement.
“This man carried an umbrella,” Tennis writes. “He put a glove on his left hand then another glove on his right. He placed a round-top hat on his head. Then, according to Daugherty, he tipped that hat and walked out the side door.”
The clerk thought it was strange to see such a man at 2 a.m. and told a hotel bellhop about it.
“He was a waiter here,” the bellhop said. “And he died.”
In addition to hauntings at the Bolling Wilson Hotel, other new stories in the book discuss paranormal happenings at The Herb House in Marion, the Laughing Boy of the Inn at Wise, Castlewood Cemetery and the Ghostly Grandin Theatre of Roanoke.
Regarding stories in the original book, Tennis said he added something new to each one.
“Every story is brand new or updated or expanded,” he said. “I knew the two books would sit side by side on bookshelves, and I didn’t want them competing with each other.”
To adapt his stories for children, Tennis used a lot of dialogue and wrote like he speaks during presentations.
“It’s the way I’ve been telling stories for years,” he said.
In “Fright Nights at the Reynolds Homestead,” Tennis tells of his own brush with the paranormal at the Patrick County homestead, including an odd sense of heat on the back of his neck and a portion of the house that was ice cold.
“It was like passing through an invisible refrigerator about one foot wide,” he writes. “Was that cold spot a place where a ghost was standing?”
Tennis said he felt a presence that did not want him there. Frightened, he called his wife, who told him to leave. He did, but ended up spending the night there anyway with the lights turned on and radio music blaring.
Nancy Ellwood, publishing director of Arcadia Children’s Books, said her division started with ghost stories because people love them.
“Ooh, I love ghost stories,” she said. They are fun and interesting and really grab readers’ attention. And the best ghost stories are about so much more: courage, humanity, suspense and history. They’re a terrific vehicle for getting kids of all ages engaged in reading.”
Arcadia’s specialty is local history and the Spooky America series is no different, Ellwood said.
“While readers are wrapped up in hair-raising tales, they’re also immersed in the history of a specific place, and learning about its people, its way of life, and its evolution. That’s not something you usually find in this genre. These terrific, well-researched ghost stories are a true celebration of everything we do at Arcadia.”
“The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands” is recommended for ages 8-12. The $12.99 book is for sale at Big Walker Mountain, the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski and on Amazon.