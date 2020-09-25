Wythe voters get a jump on the election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early voting is proving to be popular in Wythe County as a steady stream of voters have walked into the old courthouse to cast their ballots since voting started on Sept. 18.

“We have had a great turnout so far,” Wythe County Registrar Lennon Counts said Monday. “In just two days, we have had 212 citizens vote early. We would like to remind voters that early voting is in the main courthouse building. We would also like to remind voters that there is handicap access from the parking lot of the courthouse. If a voter has applied to vote absentee by mail and chooses to vote in person, they must bring their absentee ballot with them.”

Voters can also deliver their completed absentee ballots in person at the courthouse.

On Monday, friends Sandra Castor and Judy Six, both of Wytheville, got a jump-start on Election Day.

“It’s to beat the crowd, hopefully, and stay away from the coronavirus,” Castor said. “I think it’s a great thing – and you can thank the Democrats for that.”

Sharon Umberger of Speedwell was one of about 40 people who voted early on Monday before lunchtime. On Friday, nearly 100 voters cast early ballots.