First responders, vet work to save Marion dog

Sometimes it takes a village to help a curious puppy who manages to get himself quite stuck – so stuck that his family has to call in those folks whose rescue skills go far beyond car wrecks and fighting fires.
At July’s end, Marion Fire-EMS got a call for help from Buddy’s family. Buddy had managed to get his head stuck through a truck wheel.
It didn’t take long for the first-responders to realize they were going to need to call in another expert. They transported Buddy to Smyth County Animal Hospital, where Dr. Ben Halsey sedated Buddy so crews could better work to remove the wheel. Halsey kept a check on Buddy’s vital signs while the first-responders worked to extricate his head.
According to a report presented to the Marion Town Council Monday evening, after about 20 minutes of work, the crew was able to remove enough of the wheel and grease Buddy sufficiently to release him.
Buddy, who’d understandably gotten pretty stressed and overheated, stayed in Halsey’s care for a few hours, but recovered completely.
Marion Fire-EMS noted, “Buddy’s family was with us the entire time and were extremely happy to see him freed of his predicament.”
Marion Councilman Jim Barker extended his appreciation to the first-responders for all their work. He noted that in July they answered 224 calls, which averages to 7.3 calls per day. Of those calls, 48.2% were in the town and the remaining 51.8% were in the county.
Mayor David Helms also gave a nod to Marion Police Lieutenant Rusty Hamm who rescued a cat from a tree. He added, “Rusty now has a cat.”
“It’s good to take care of our animal friends,” the mayor concluded.
