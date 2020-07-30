Smyth County breaks 100 coronavirus cases, reports one new death

Smyth County broke 100 reported cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and reported one new COVID-19 death in the county.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the county tallied 102 total cases this morning, with seven hospitalizations and three deaths.
According to the Smyth County Department of Emergency Management, 67 of those cases are currently active.
In Wythe County, county officials reported that 44 of its cases were active as of Wednesday. According to VDH, the county has seen 98 total cases, with 10 hospitalizations and three deaths.
Bland County has reported seven total cases of the illness for the last 10 days, with no hospitalizations or deaths, according to VDH data.
Galax, which saw a surge in cases last month that caught the attention of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now reporting only 16 active cases of the virus, according information shared to social media by the Galax Police Department.
Carroll County reports 305 cases, Grayson County tallied 124 and Washington County recorded 164. The City of Bristol, which also has zero reported deaths, hit 50 cases of the virus on Thursday.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said case numbers were largely stable in four out of five of Virginia's regions. He noted, though, that he and health officials are monitoring the southwest region, where a slight increase has been seen.
On Tuesday the 7-day percent positivity rate for the region was at 7.1%, with the Mount Rogers Health District reporting 11.3%. By Thursday, the health district's rate had dropped to 10.5%. Virginia's overall positivity rate is at 7.2%.
Northam placed additional restriction on the Hampton Roads area to help curb a spike in cases there. Those restrictions include an alcohol sales cutoff at 10 p.m., with all restaurants to close by midnight. The limit on social gatherings was also reduced to 50 people.
Statewide the numbers are 85,546 confirmed cases and 3,358 probable cases. VDH reports 7,786 hospitalizations and 2,141 deaths.