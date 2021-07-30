Gracie Dimit's servant heart lives on

While they speak of the sadness and unfairness of her not living to pursue that dream, Steven and Brandy have established a foundation in her memory, the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation.

“We want her servant’s heart to live on…,” said Brandy. “We’ll do it for her… in her honor… her legacy.”

They also believe supporting the foundation will help Gracie’s brothers as they grieve and remember their sister. Brian, 25, was Gracie’s big brother, and Garrett, 16, and Grady, 13, were among the first youngsters their sister nurtured.

Of all her brothers, Brandy reflected, “She mothered them so much.”

Steven’s brother, Scott, and his wife, Analia, wanted to help grow the foundation. This spring, they bought a farm of 100+ acres on Old Ebenezer Road in Marion to be used for that purpose.

One day, the Dimits want the former cattle farm that includes a stretch of river frontage and a panoramic view of mountains to become a camp for children with special needs and disabilities and their families. Brandy and Steven, who have already had plans drawn, imagine cabins for families to stay together, and opportunities for fishing, hiking, and so much more.

Now, Steven said, the camp is in the early planning stages.