Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused

Extant court minute book records show that within two days of the killing, Burson was indicted by a Washington County grand jury for the murder of Bonham. Apparently Burson had friends in high places, for the judge in the case — George W. Ward Jr. — called upon Judge George W. Richardson of Smyth County to preside over the initial case, as Ward was “so situated as to render it improper in his opinion to sit in the trial of the case.” This likely meant that Ward was close friends with the Burson family.

The case was contentious from the start. Attorneys for Burson objected to their client being arraigned at all and, after arguments were heard, the arraignment took place as planned. Burson’s counsel then immediately “demanded” that their client be tried in the Washington County Circuit Court and that he be granted a secured recognizance bond. More arguments followed, with the judge overruling on the grounds “that the Court had no jurisdiction of the matter on account of Defendant having elected to be tried in the Circuit Court.” Burson was then sent to jail, having been bound over for a court appearance on the fourth Monday of September of 1889.

