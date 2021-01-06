Glade Spring author's book on Black struggles featured in New York Times Sunday Book Review

“Go and Come Again” highlights the history and culture of Jones’ Southwest Virginia home, focusing on the various struggles of the author’s family, selected teachers and students, and the transitions of the early 1960s. The author details his experiences at a historically Black college and his work experiences as a high school teacher, a professor at a community college and later as a professor at Emory & Henry College, which is near his home.

“Every story in my book is unique,” he said. “I grew up in a place where at one time, if you were Black, your education stopped at the seventh grade. I am a representative of more than one person. I represent a generation, an attitude.”

Jones already is working on his next book. It will detail his 50-year experiences as an educator.

Born in 1947, Jones attended public schools in the era of segregation. He holds bachelor and master degrees from Virginia State University and a doctoral degree from Virginia Tech. With many decades spent in education, both as a student and a teacher, Jones provides a unique prospective about society, education and minority status in America — past and present.

Check out Jones’ website at www.jjonesgladespring.com, where his book is available for purchase. “Go and Come Again” also is available online at Amazon and other major booksellers.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.