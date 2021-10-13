E&H health sciences students thank SCCH health care workers

"We are just so incredibly thankful for the dedication and personal sacrifices the frontline healthcare workers are making every day to provide care for their COVID-19 patients during this global pandemic,” said Dr. Louise Fincher, Senior Vice President and Dean, School of Health Sciences.

“They are true heroes in the work they're doing to fight COVID-19 and keep this region safe," Fincher went on. "The E&H School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing are committed to this region and to addressing the healthcare needs of our communities. For this reason, it was very important for our students, faculty, and staff who live, work, or learn in this community to come out this morning to recognize and thank the frontline healthcare heroes at Smyth County Community Hospital."