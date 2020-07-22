ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Department of Elections will continue to serve county residents during the closure of the 2nd floor of the Government Center Building. The 2nd floor of the building was closed July 20 due to an increase in COVID-19 locally. The office will offer curbside voter registration, accept requests for absentee mail ballots and provide additional assistance to voters. Staff will be available during normal business hours to answer questions and assist voters while they take advantage of these curbside options. Voters are reminded that absentee voting will begin on Sept. 18.
“Ensuring that Washington County voters can safely access the services of our office and protecting our staff is my highest priority at this unprecedented time,” said Derek Lyall, director of elections and general registrar for Washington County. “As we prepare for the upcoming election, we remain committed to serving all residents of Washington County and ensuring that voters can safely cast their ballot in the Nov. 3 election.”
Voters should follow the directions on signs that will be posted at the rear of the Government Center Building on how to safely register to vote or receive assistance from the office. Voters also have the option to electronically submit voter registration applications and requests for absentee mail ballots online by visiting https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
Staff will be available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to provide assistance and answer any questions that voters may have. A voter with a question may call the office at 276-676-6227. The office can also be reached by email at vote@washcova.com.
