Smyth County offers Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Another opportunity is coming soon for Smyth County residents who need to dispose of old paint, batteries, aerosol cans and other household hazardous waste.

For the second time this year, Smyth County and its towns are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county administration building at 121 Bagley Circle in Marion.

The summer collection day was held in Chilhowie.

The event is only open to Smyth County residents.

Officials ask that the items to be disposed be sealed in their original containers, if possible, and that unmarked containers’ be labeled with the contents if they are known.

The collection will accept paint, polishes, and varnishes, turpentine, aerosol cans, adhesives, fuel additives, household cleaners, herbicides, insecticides, batteries (NiCd, Lithium, and Alkaline), mercury, pesticides, pool chemicals, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Unacceptable items include commercial/industrial waste, 55-gallon drums of material, tires, radioactive materials, explosives, and bullets.