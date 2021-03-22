Tennessee man in custody following Smyth, Washington county pursuit

A Tennessee man is in custody following a Monday afternoon police chase in which the driver at times drove the wrong way on Interstate 81, police say.

Marion Police Sgt. April Morgan said the pursuit began when Marion officers attempted to stop a Ford F-250 work truck after a Tennessee construction company reported that they'd gotten behind a truck they'd previously reported stolen. The company had been contracted for work in the area.

Morgan said officers got behind the truck when it pulled into Marion Baptist Church's parking lot. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver instead drove through the church's lawn and sped to I-81 where they initially led police on a southbound chase, she said.

Several times during the pursuit, Morgan said, the driver used emergency crossovers on the interstate to change directions, switching between the southbound and northbound lanes of travel crossing over into Washington County at times. Twice the vehicle began driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the interstate, she said.

During the interstate pursuit the stolen truck struck a Smyth County deputy's and a Virginia State Trooper's patrol cars. A Glade Spring officer also joined the pursuit as did a U.S. Forestry Service officer.