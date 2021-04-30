Wytheville's McWane Pool announces summer schedule

Wytheville's McWane Pool will operate on a reduced schedule this year. The pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting Thursday, May 27, and running through Saturday, Aug. 14. There is a free day at the pool on May 29 with food and games. Daily admission $3 for ages 4 and up; children under the age of 3 are admitted free. Ten-punch pass is $25. A season pass is $80. Family pass is $275. Passes are non-transferable. Admission is also free if you have a Gold Pass from the Wytheville Wellness Center.