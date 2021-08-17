Wandering Around Washington: Abingdon will likely accept proposals for Mary's Meadows house uses

You’ll find ballfields and concession stands. And you’ll find bathrooms for all at the soon-to-be-finished Abingdon Sports Complex.

But— what about the white house?

You know, that’s the semi-historic white elephant standing in the field — the great survivor of Mary’s Meadows.

What will Abingdon do with the white house?

Rick Humphreys, a former member of the Town Council, lobbied to save this old, white house that’s getting close to being a century old.

It stands at what was once called Mary’s Meadows and is now the Abingdon Sports Complex site.

It’s still just standing there, as baseball diamonds and soccer fields and concession stands are being constructed.

That old, Southfork-looking mansion awaits an adaptive reuse.

The town plans to issue a request for proposals “to see if anybody will want to utilize the building for any purpose,” said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“That’s going to be our first step: Make some investments and see if it can be put to good use for something,” Morani said.

Tyler Vencill, a town engineer, added, “We’re going to keep it. We’ll probably do some cosmetic stuff on the outside, and maybe somebody will have a grand idea for what to do with it.”