Chilhowie voters gave an overwhelming nod to Mike Sturgill to take the district's seat on the Smyth County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The special election was held to fill the seat vacated when Curtis Rhea resigned his position last year.
Two candidates were vying for the seat: Sturgill and Cathy Smith.
According to preliminary results reported of the Virginia Department of Elections' website, Sturgill won with nearly 90% of the votes cast.
Sturgill, a graduate of Chilhowie High School, has long ties to the community. He began his career in education as a high school physics/mathematics teacher for 14 years and then he served as principal at Chilhowie Elementary, Middle, and High schools for 16 years. He also served Chilhowie High School as its head football coach for eight years.
He currently serves as the Smyth County Schools Division Director of Testing and Supervisor of Instruction.
Sturgill told the News & Messenger, he wants "to work with present Board of Supervisors members to plan, guide, and create a vision for our county in both economic and county planning as we move forward in the 21st century. We must keep up with technological advancements and trends in county government to draw more business and industry to our county. I believe Smyth County has an abundance of potential and I want to work with other board members to provide leadership in helping Smyth County grow. As a school principal for many years, I learned that in working with people, we could always come up with a solution to any problem or concern."
He also expressed interest in helping build the community's economy. "I hope to be able to create opportunities and incentives for our children to remain after college and career and technical schools to have employment in our county. I will continue to foster the sense of community and family values in our county," he said.
In the months since Rhea resigned, the board seat has been filled by Wade Blevins, who has a long history of serving the community. Tuesday evening, his peers on the board lauded Blevins for his dedication to Smyth County.
Smith also works in education and has previously served on the Chilhowie Town Council.
