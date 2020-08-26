 Skip to main content
Two people arrested after pursuit in Washington County
BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were arrested Thursday following a pursuit in Washington County and Bristol, Virginia.

Correon B. Prince, 18, of Florida, was charged with one count of attempting to elude police, assault on a police officer and reckless driving. A male passenger, who was not identified, was also wanted in Ohio and charged in Virginia with obstruction of justice.

The Virginia State Police attempted to stop a Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the 20-mile marker for speeding, according to a news release. The car did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated, the release states.

The vehicle went into the city and rammed into a VSP vehicle on Bonham Road. The vehicle then collided with two other State Police vehicles, the release states. The driver and passenger fled on foot but were caught a short while later. One of the troopers in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, the release states.

