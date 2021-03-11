Longtime People Inc. director retiring at end of year

He always had it in his mind that he’d stay for a couple of years before heading to law school.

“But, I never got around to that,” he said. “People Inc. got in my blood.”

Goldsmith worked as a news reporter with the Washington County News before and after he graduated from E&H. In 1975, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a master’s degree in economics.

He even worked a while as a paralegal and later as a bartender and night auditor at the Martha Washington Inn before the job at People Inc. became available.

Goldsmith is the sixth director of People Inc.

“From 1964 to 1982, we went through five directors. Then, they got stuck with me a long time,” he said with a grin.

‘Well-established, well-developed institution’

The changes at People Inc. have been dramatic since Goldsmith took the helm.

The agency’s budget has grown from $600,000 to $30 million per year. It has gone from serving Washington County and the city of Bristol to serving 16 counties and cities in Virginia, with offices in Abingdon, Lebanon, Grundy, Bristol, Woodstock, Culpepper, Manassas and the Shenandoah Valley.