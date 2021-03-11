Longtime People Inc. director retiring at end of year

ABINGDON, Va. — With a chill in the morning air, Rob Goldsmith studied the dormant winter landscape surrounding his Abingdon home, nestled among trees, streams and curious wildlife.
“In just a few weeks, this all will look different,” said Goldsmith last week, anticipating the awakening of spring.
It’s that hope of new beginnings that continues to fuel the leader of a local nonprofit organization — that, and his innate sense of helping others.
Described as a selfless servant in the community, Goldsmith has led People Inc. of Virginia to become one of the largest, most effective community action agencies in the country. Throughout his 40-year career, he has embraced the agency’s core mission to help people build good futures and realize their dreams by addressing issues such as affordable housing, job training and early childhood and community development.
After joining the organization in 1978 at the age of 27, Goldsmith will retire as president and CEO of People Inc. at the end of the year.
At age 71, he said it’s time to step aside and let another leader with vision and energy take the agency to a new level.
“Change is a good thing,” he said. “My wife, Dede, and I love to travel, and we enjoy water sports. I may even pull out my pottery equipment from the basement.”
Applauded by many
During all these years, his admirable work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
He recently was recognized by the Virginia Community Action Partnership with the Mark Grigsby Award for “selfless leadership.”
Goldsmith said he was honored to receive the award.
“Being recognized by our peers is a wonderful thing. It tells me the people who know the most about what we’re doing respect us for what we do,” he said.
Last year, he was honored by the National Community Action Partnership with the Lyndon Baines Johnson Human Services Award for his decades of work with People Inc.
In addition, Goldsmith, a 1971 graduate of Emory & Henry College, was named the 2021 recipient of the Carl and Ruth Looney Humanitarian Award, awarded annually by the Emory & Henry Alumni Association.
The award is given to an individual who demonstrates special service to humanity and has shown a long and dedicated commitment to serving the community.
“The awards are great, but the work in and of itself is really enough. Seeing the differences in the lives of people and community is my reward,” said Goldsmith.
Goldsmith stepped into a leadership role as executive director of People Inc. only four years after joining the organization as a grant writer.
He always had it in his mind that he’d stay for a couple of years before heading to law school.
“But, I never got around to that,” he said. “People Inc. got in my blood.”
Goldsmith worked as a news reporter with the Washington County News before and after he graduated from E&H. In 1975, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a master’s degree in economics.
He even worked a while as a paralegal and later as a bartender and night auditor at the Martha Washington Inn before the job at People Inc. became available.
Goldsmith is the sixth director of People Inc.
“From 1964 to 1982, we went through five directors. Then, they got stuck with me a long time,” he said with a grin.
‘Well-established, well-developed institution’
The changes at People Inc. have been dramatic since Goldsmith took the helm.
The agency’s budget has grown from $600,000 to $30 million per year. It has gone from serving Washington County and the city of Bristol to serving 16 counties and cities in Virginia, with offices in Abingdon, Lebanon, Grundy, Bristol, Woodstock, Culpepper, Manassas and the Shenandoah Valley.
The number of staff members when he became director was 35 — a vast comparison to the current number of 300.
Under his leadership, People Inc. has formed two affiliate corporations that developed 30 affordable housing apartment complexes, owned and managed by the agency. Income earned from housing rent enables the agency to depend less on grant funding, he said.
The agency also set up financial services, offering lending to individuals and companies starting businesses. The agency has financed Polycap manufacturing in Lebanon, investing $10 million. The agency also invested $5 million for the expansion of the E&H School of Health Sciences in Marion.
According to Goldsmith, People Inc. was the first organization of any kind in Virginia to develop a micro-enterprise development program to help people gain financial independence by providing loans and training to help them get started in business.
People Inc. also was the first organization in Virginia to operate an individual development account match-savings program where people’s savings are matched to incentivize them to save for the purchase of first homes or to meet other specific savings goals.
Thirdly, it is the only community action agency in the nation that operates a new markets tax credit program that helps increase the flow of capital to businesses and low-income communities.
Although Goldsmith takes pride in all the programs offered by People Inc., he has a soft spot for Project Discovery, a college access program for first-generation students.
“There are so many wonderful things that wouldn’t have happened without People Inc.,” he said.
“I can drive around Washington County and see fire hydrants where there is public water now — where there wouldn’t have been water without People Inc. We’ve made a huge dent in reducing the number of homes without indoor plumbing.”
It’s the growth and development of the overall organization that gives him the greatest pride.
“Each component is important, but I have to believe that People Inc. is a much more solvent organization that will be here over the long-term and will continue to do great things going forward. We are a well-established, well-developed institution,” he said.
Goldsmith is certain he is the greatest beneficiary of People Inc.
“I’ve had the opportunity to do meaningful work — something that’s fulfilling, but sometimes challenging, and to be able to earn a living and stay in the community that I love.
“Nothing could be better.”
