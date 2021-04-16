Longtime Wytheville dentist O.J. Campbell dies at 94

Wytheville is mourning the death of longtime dentist O.J. Campbell, who died Monday at his home at the age of 94.
Campbell was the town’s second dentist, setting up shop on Main Street during the summer of 1952. Born in Lebanon, Campbell was raised in Bristol. During World War II, he enlisted in the Navy and worked aboard the USS Sidonia, serving in France, the Philippines and Guam. When he returned home after the war, he attended East Tennessee State University.
It was his father-in-law, who ran a dental lab and had business in the Wytheville area, who suggested Campbell become a dentist.
“They need a dentist there,” he said.
He’d never thought about being a dentist before that, said Debby Armentrout, one of Campbell’s three daughters.
Trusting his father-in-law’s advice, Campbell took some dentistry classes at the University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis, Tennessee, liked them and discovered his life’s work.
“His hobby was dentistry,” said his partner, Richard Copenhaver. “He just enjoyed it, and he enjoyed his patients.”
Gifted with a remarkable memory, Campbell could recall the name of every patient, along with the names of the patients’ family members, past and present. And he never minded being called into the office after hours.
“He never hesitated to go in,” Copenhaver said. “He just wanted to help the patient.”
When he first arrived in Wytheville, Campbell and his family lived in an apartment in what is now The Log House Restaurant. Later, they lived above his practice in what is now Lisa’s School of Dance. Later still, he lived on West Ridge Road.
Campbell practiced on Main Street for 50 years. About 20 years ago, the practice moved to Loretto Drive. During the early years, he also practiced in Bastian, Fort Chiswell, Galax and in Sparta, North Carolina.
“He never retired,” Armentrout said. “Whenever anyone asked him about it, he’d say he hadn’t learned everything yet. ‘That’s why they call it a practice, he’d say.’”
Campbell’s longtime assistant, Martha Umberger retired several years ago after working for the dental practice for nearly 60 years.
In a Wytheville Enterprise story about her retirement, she said Campbell had some rules: no discussing religion, no discussing politics, no long fingernails with polish (clear polish was OK) and no smoking.
“Plus, the patient was always right,” Umberger said at the time. “It didn’t matter if they had money or cussed you or what. He was a good person. We didn’t sign in to work like you do now; we worked until we got through.”
That included work on Saturdays.
“We’d come in at 5:30 a.m. sometimes,” Umberger said. “We had people come from North Carolina. And they loved to go to “Leggett’s (Department Store in downtown Wytheville at the time). They would come see Dr. Campbell and then go shop at Leggett’s.”
Copenhaver said he never saw Campbell upset about anything.
“There was never a cross word to employees, and he was always gracious to employees,” he said. “He was a very easygoing, Christian man. He was just a wonderful person and kind to everyone he met.”
An October 2017 feature story written about Campbell in the Oral Health America’s Official eNewsletter said that patients of all ages enjoyed their dental check-ups with the dentist, who made it a point to make his patients feel at ease.
“Patients would say they were nervous, and I would say I was, too,” he said in the newsletter. “I would squirt water in the patient’s face and apologize and ask to wear their glasses since I forgot mine - anything to bring a smile or laugh and make that patient relax.”
“His golden rule was to make the patient comfortable and try not to hurt them,” Copenhaver said.
Campbell reported for work at Wythe Family Dentistry several times a week until his wife, JoAnn became ill; she died in 2019. They were married 69 years.
“He was fun-loving and friendly; he never met a stranger,” Armentrout said.
She and her sisters, Missy Throckmorton, whose late husband, Dennis, practiced with Campbell; and Joel Hilton, said their father always put his family first, helping them learn to ride and show horses, and piloting boats at Claytor Lake.
“Everything with family,” they said, adding that Campbell was also very involved in the lives of his eight grandchildren, always attending ballgames and events with them. He was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren. One grandson, Grant Throckmorton, now owns the dental practice. Campbell always kept up with the latest advancements in dentistry and enjoyed watching his grandson put in implants. Copenhaver said.
Campbell loved sports, helping to establish the town’s first recreation center.
While in the intensive care unit near the end of his life, Hilton made sure his television set was tuned to the NCAA basketball tournament. A longtime member of Wytheville Baptist Church, he woke up after the final game and asked if the Baptists won, and they had. Champion Baylor University is a private Baptist university.
“He loved March Madness,” Hilton said.
“And he cared about people,” she said. “He remembered them by their dental work. He’d say, ‘how’s your upper right getting along?’”
Campbell was a member of many local civic organizations, including the Rotary Club, VFW, Baptist Annuity Board, YWCA and the WCC board. At WCC, he sometimes helped with dental classes, his daughters said. He also volunteered at the Bland Ministry Center’s Dental Clinic. In 2014, WCC named its dental lab in Galax Hall in honor of Campbell and his partners, Dennis Throckmorton and Richard Copenhaver – the Campbell, Throckmorton & Copenhaver Dental Lab.
Campbell was proud of how Wytheville has grown over the years.
“We’d drive through town, and he’d say, doesn’t the town look good,’” his daughters said.
“He was matter-of-fact, but soft spoken,” Throckmorton said. “With all girls, it was hard to get a word in edgewise.”
Funeral services for Campbell will be held Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at the Wytheville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., Wytheville, Va. 24382
Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Campbell Family.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.