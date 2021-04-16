Longtime Wytheville dentist O.J. Campbell dies at 94

That included work on Saturdays.

“We’d come in at 5:30 a.m. sometimes,” Umberger said. “We had people come from North Carolina. And they loved to go to “Leggett’s (Department Store in downtown Wytheville at the time). They would come see Dr. Campbell and then go shop at Leggett’s.”

Copenhaver said he never saw Campbell upset about anything.

“There was never a cross word to employees, and he was always gracious to employees,” he said. “He was a very easygoing, Christian man. He was just a wonderful person and kind to everyone he met.”

An October 2017 feature story written about Campbell in the Oral Health America’s Official eNewsletter said that patients of all ages enjoyed their dental check-ups with the dentist, who made it a point to make his patients feel at ease.

“Patients would say they were nervous, and I would say I was, too,” he said in the newsletter. “I would squirt water in the patient’s face and apologize and ask to wear their glasses since I forgot mine - anything to bring a smile or laugh and make that patient relax.”

“His golden rule was to make the patient comfortable and try not to hurt them,” Copenhaver said.