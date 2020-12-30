Washington County experiences 911 issues for several days

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Emergency Management Department reported Sunday that routing issues experienced by 911 dispatch beginning on Christmas Day had been resolved.
The problem began around 11:30 a.m. Friday, and the local dispatch center was one of many in a multistate area experiencing the problem. The issue was in connection with the CenturyLink service and meant that some local calls to 911 could become routed to a dispatch outside of this area, county officials said in a statement. Calls to other centers were rerouted back to Washington County Dispatch until the issue was resolved.