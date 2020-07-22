The season ending Tour Championship of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour was held at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, WV July 20-21. 78 young aspiring golfers teed it up on the stately Cobb Course on Monday July 20 to begin the 2-day event. “The Cobb Course is a fantastic competitive tract to host a championship. The Resort is likewise a fantastic venue for a 2-day event with ample lodging and resort amenities. These junior players are being treated to a fun and exciting ending to the season,’ Tournament Director Dewayne Belcher said.
Here is a summary of the results:
17-18 Age Group Par 72 6629 Yards
Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville, VA didn’t exactly thrill himself with his play on Tuesday but it was good enough to hold onto the lead and win the age division. The Concord University signee struggled throughout the day and finished with a score of 85 and a two-day total of 156 to win the age group. Rosenbaum gained a 7 stroke advantage after day 1 by posting a score of one under par 71. Trey Sparks of Tazewell, VA tied for second in the age group posting a score of 78 on day 2 for 36 hole total of 159. Seth Walker of Christiansburg, VA shot 81 on day 2 resulting in the 159 total as well.
The 2nd place finish was enough to vault Sparks to the top of the points standing and earn Player of the Year honors. Tyler Williams of Floyd, VA had the low round on day 2 with a 74 resulting in a 5th place finish and a spot on the All-Star Team. Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, VA, Rosenbaum, and Jon Woods of Radford, VA were also named to the All-Star Team.
15-16 Age Group Par 72 6134 Yards
Jake Albert of Blacksburg, VA continued his outstanding play and shot 76 on the second day making for a two-day total of 144, eleven shots better than Ben Morgan of Bluefield, VA. Morgan fired a 76 of his own to take the 2nd place honors. Sean Ruan of Blacksburg, VA followed thee 80 of day 1 with a 77 and a 157 total to finish 3rd. Samantha Skinner of Blacksburg, VA and Tanner Walls of Matheny, WV had two-day totals of 158 to finish tied for 3rd. Caleb Leonard of Bristol, VA had a second day score of 75 moving him into a tie for 6th with 159. Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, VA had the low round on day 2 at one over par 73 which vaulted him into the 6th place tie with Leonard.
Albert garnered Player of the Year honors. Joining him on the All-Star was Sean Ruan, Tyler Sayers, Tanner Walls, and Samantha Skinner.
13-14 Age Group Par 72 5431 Yards
Major Ewing of Blacksburg, VA continued his steady play and shot 76 on the second day to win the age group with a 36-hole score of 147. Pierce Campbell of Blacksburg, VA had the low round of the second day by shooting 70 good enough for 2-day total of 150 and second place honors. Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, VA followed his 78 on Monday with another 78 to finish 3rd at 156.
