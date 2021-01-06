Family opens new coffeehouse in former Zazzy'Z building

ABINGDON, Va. — While many businesses are being forced to shutter due to COVID-19, a new Abingdon restaurant has been born out of the pandemic.
“Who would have guessed it?” asked local businessman Hugh Belcher.
An unexpected turn of events this year led him to open a new vibrant coffee bar and scratch kitchen.
Amid the coronavirus, Belcher and his family opened The Girl & the Raven this past November in an 1886 Victorian house that for years was home to the popular Zazzy’Z Coffee House, previously owned by Ramsey White of Abingdon.
“The pandemic is, in fact, the catalyst that brought a new cafe, coffee bar and roastery into existence,” Belcher said.
Hugh and his wife and business partner Julie Belcher had kicked around the idea of opening another restaurant after their trailside River Café in the Alvarado community closed in 2017, but they felt anxious about plunging into another restaurant venture.
Ironically, the winds of change were blowing when the Belchers got a phone call last March from their daughter and son-in-law, Ariane and Cillian Hegarty. Both actors in New York City, the young couple needed to return to Abingdon after the entertainment business had left them jobless due to COVID-19.
“Their return to Abingdon meant a need for new employment, and what better way to bring to life the culinary and hospitality talents of this couple [than] in the venue of a former landmark coffeehouse?” Hugh said.
The restaurant family faced some economic headwinds when they stepped outside their comfort zones earlier this year and transformed the historic landmark into an upscale business.
“A major goal we had was to put people back to work,” said Hugh. “To date, that goal has been met and exceeded. More than a half dozen people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are now employed here.”
The restaurant features Mitch Wilholt, former executive chef at the Martha Washington Inn, and Taylor Jarvis as the pastry chef, whose resume includes the popular Rhubarb in Asheville, North Carolina.
Chef Wilholt is dedicated to creating seasonal menus, globally inspired and using a locally sourced pantry whenever possible. Relationships with local farmers have already been set in place for the new year, according to Hugh.
The new cafe’s offerings reach far beyond coffee. Their Wellness Menu offers healthy lattes, fresh juices pressed in-house by Jude Colt, their seasoned juicer, as well as a unique selection of wine, beer and specialty cocktails.
A stage actor and playwright, Cillian Hegarty is a seasoned barista — someone who specializes in making and serving coffee drinks — earning his chops at New York’s acclaimed Bluestone Lane, a premium coffee shop elevating Melbourne coffee culture.
While pursuing a professional acting career, Ariane Hegarty has worked in almost every facet of the restaurant industry over the years, most recently as a primary host at three-star Michelin restaurant Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare.
“Another goal we have is to offer both tourists and locals a place in their own hometown to enjoy,” said Hugh. “We felt like we could contribute something meaningful to the economy and the culinary and artistic landscape of Abingdon. We want to lead with a positive, optimistic idea because we believe if we continue to support each other, by God’s help, we will all get through this and, in some instances, be better than before.”
Menu favorites
From the beginning, the new owners knew they wanted to offer coffee and full breakfast and lunch menus. They plan to offer a dinner menu beginning in February.
A breakfast menu favorite is “West Coast Toast,” which features avocado, tomato, radish, cured cucumber, herbs and a poached egg on top of ciabatta bread. For lunch, there’s the “Hungry Savage,” which includes chicken, Benton’s bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, pickles and a house-made spicy dijonnaise on a French baguette.
The pastry case is stocked daily with delicacies from the scratch kitchen, including many gluten-free items.
Craft coffee beans are roasted each day in the Brazen Raven Roastery next door to the cafe. Customers can purchase the daily roasted coffee beans.
The restaurant boasts of a Victoria Arduino espresso machine that, according to Belcher, is the most recognized coffee machine in the world. “You can travel worldwide and not find a better espresso machine,” he said. “We want to offer the best of the best for our customers.”
Drive-thru line
One of the most important decisions made by the family, who refer to themselves as the “Raven Team,” was to include a drive-thru line at the restaurant, a feature that gives customers more peace of mind during the pandemic by preordering food or coffee online and picking them up at the window.
“We decided that, even with COVID, we could expand our outdoor seating and add the drive-thru feature, making it an asset to the community. I can’t think of another place other than fast-food restaurants that offer a drive through pickup window,” said Belcher.
“We’ve had hundreds of people tell us they would not have been able to purchase drinks and food if we didn’t have this drive-thru system. Mothers driving their children to school in the morning can stop for a coffee without getting the children out of the car. It’s been a huge success.”
Property adjacent to the restaurant is owned by Belcher and features picnic tables for customer use. “This will be ideal for customers, especially when the weather becomes warm.”
A transformation
From the start, the new owners believed the restaurant could be a viable operation, although renovations were extensive and costly.
During a six-month stretch, the historic building underwent a drastic facelift.
A major hurdle in the transformation was the fact that the building had no kitchen. They transformed an area that had been an office, bathroom and dental lab into a state-of-the-art kitchen.
Assisted by Wallberg Construction Co. of Abingdon, the exterior of the building was rehabilitated. Bay windows were restored while retaining their antique wavy glass.
Decking was increased by 300% — growing from eight seats to 32 seats outdoors.
The original heart pine flooring was salvaged during the renovation process.
Walls were taken down to expand the coffeehouse room to accommodate for social distancing. A 28-foot coffee bar invites customers to place their orders while stepping away during wait times.
Few things are ordinary about the restaurant, including the bar and hostess stands that were created from donated materials from Dean Hill, owner of Electric Hardwoods of Haysi, Virginia, who supplies curly maple woods for Gibson Guitars.
Belcher said even the name and logo for the business is a bit of an intriguing mystery.
The artwork for the logo was created by Craig Kosak of Seattle, Washington, who was the first graphic artist and web designer for Microsoft developer Bill Gates. The couple became friends with the artist after collecting his paintings.
“We’re not disclosing anything about the girl and the raven name just yet. For the time being, it’s a little mystery that will be revealed later,” Belcher said.
“But I can tell you that the name is a symbol of renewal and hope — something we all need during these challenging times.”
