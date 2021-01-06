Family opens new coffeehouse in former Zazzy'Z building

Craft coffee beans are roasted each day in the Brazen Raven Roastery next door to the cafe. Customers can purchase the daily roasted coffee beans.

The restaurant boasts of a Victoria Arduino espresso machine that, according to Belcher, is the most recognized coffee machine in the world. “You can travel worldwide and not find a better espresso machine,” he said. “We want to offer the best of the best for our customers.”

Drive-thru line

One of the most important decisions made by the family, who refer to themselves as the “Raven Team,” was to include a drive-thru line at the restaurant, a feature that gives customers more peace of mind during the pandemic by preordering food or coffee online and picking them up at the window.

“We decided that, even with COVID, we could expand our outdoor seating and add the drive-thru feature, making it an asset to the community. I can’t think of another place other than fast-food restaurants that offer a drive through pickup window,” said Belcher.