VSP investigating fatal I-81 tanker crash in Atkins

Virginia State Police are now investigating two fatal crashes that occurred in Smyth County this week.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 50 just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from VSP, a tanker truck traveling south on 81 ran off the left side of the interstate and overturned in the median, a portion of the truck blocking the northbound lanes.

The driver, who has not been identified was transported to a nearby hospital where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Crews have worked into the morning hours trying to drain the tanker. The release states the tanker must be emptied before it can safely be turned upright and removed from the scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation traffic information last updated at 10:11 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed. Drivers can expect delays with traffic backed up approximately two and a half miles.

VSP is also investigating a Monday motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Hillsville man in Smyth County.