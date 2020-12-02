From China to Rich Valley: Minister answers God's call

“We honestly expected after a month that Karen and Brady would return to China. However, things in China became critical when it was obvious that the country was headed for a complete and total lockdown. By the end of February, I knew I must get out or expect to be separated from family for six months or more. I had to arrange travel to Shanghai, which could get me around and through barriers designed to keep people from moving between cities. I found a flight to Seoul, Korea, where I was labelled and put in a special group of people arriving from China. I received two health checks and was eventually allowed to book a flight to Atlanta and on to Memphis. Upon arrival in Atlanta, I was removed by people in hazmat suits to a CDC checkpoint, given multiple wellness check and then released to fly to Memphis and report there to the health department. As we waited to go home to China, I was told my work visa was denied and that I could not return and work. So God had prepared a place in the Valley,” Klumpp explained.