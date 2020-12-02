From China to Rich Valley: Minister answers God's call

It may seem like a long way from China to Rich Valley, but, where there is a will, there is a way, especially when the will is that of God.
On July 1, Mike Klumpp accepted the position of Stated Call for Rich Valley Presbyterian Church and Locust Cove Presbyterian Church. Previously, Klumpp was serving as a missionary in China, but was forced to leave when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.
“On Jan. 26, my family was notified of some type of virus that might delay the school reopening after Chinese New Year…. Anyway, we were told to prepare for two weeks of online classes. By the end of the week, the pandemic had hit hard and LDi (Leadership Development International) moved their people out of China. My family booked a flight to Seoul, Korea, and from there to Memphis, Tennessee, to stay with special family friends. These friends were empty nesters and we felt better about any health issues away from our children's families. Brady and Donna Muth welcomed my family into their Memphis home. I stayed behind in China to care for our home and dog,” Klumpp said.
Klumpp and his wife, Karen, and youngest daughter, Brady, were living in China with Sally, their dog that was rescued in Hong Kong and later joined them in China. The Klumpps have three grown children living in Texas, North Carolina and Maryland. Making the decision to relocate Karen and Brady to Memphis rather than their adult children’s homes, Klumpp expected his wife and youngest child to soon rejoin him and Sally in China. That was not to be.
“We honestly expected after a month that Karen and Brady would return to China. However, things in China became critical when it was obvious that the country was headed for a complete and total lockdown. By the end of February, I knew I must get out or expect to be separated from family for six months or more. I had to arrange travel to Shanghai, which could get me around and through barriers designed to keep people from moving between cities. I found a flight to Seoul, Korea, where I was labelled and put in a special group of people arriving from China. I received two health checks and was eventually allowed to book a flight to Atlanta and on to Memphis. Upon arrival in Atlanta, I was removed by people in hazmat suits to a CDC checkpoint, given multiple wellness check and then released to fly to Memphis and report there to the health department. As we waited to go home to China, I was told my work visa was denied and that I could not return and work. So God had prepared a place in the Valley,” Klumpp explained.
Klumpp said he had felt for some time that when he left the mission field in China, he would return to the United States. So he put himself in placement through a service with Dallas Theological Seminary that assists alumni in searching for placement.
“From the list of available churches, I worked closely with three churches. There was a church in North Platte, Nebraska, and one in Long Island, New York, which interviewed me. However, I had also been interviewed by Locust Cove and Rich Valley. My wife and I felt strongly that of the three, God was calling us to Rich Valley. Throughout the process, this was confirmed over and over again. Moving to Rich Valley has been a welcome and easy retreat from China. Welcome because life here is slow and steady. The people are amazing and friendly. Life is good,” Klumpp said.
Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Klumpp attended a private military academy for 12 years. Upon graduation, he was prepared to go to U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, however, Klumpp said, “in a wild moment of youthful independence,” he enlisted in the Air Force.
“When I left for the Air Force, I left family and tradition behind. I had had a disappointing relationship with the Christian church and decided to pursue ‘truth’ on my own terms, leaving Christianity behind. I searched for truth and God through every vehicle I could find. I studied Mormon, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, and every sub-culture or cult I could find. By 1979, I had become an agnostic. Also, in 1979, I retired from an active acting career and moved to the mountains of Tennessee, intending to live alone and write. However, at the time, I had an epiphany that led me to reconsider God as He is viewed in the Bible,” he said.
Moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, Klumpp accepted a sales job and returned to church. Sales proved to be a successful career, and over the next few years, Klumpp became president of his own sales company in Dallas, Texas.
“I was making an incredible income. I had a home in Plano, Texas, and a showroom at the Dallas Apparel Mart. I was driving nice cars and had started a family. Then, my world shifted. One night in a dream, God called me to prepare for ministry. I closed my business and joined the ranks at Dallas Theological Seminary. Along the way, in my studies, I accepted a position as a youth pastor in a Dallas suburb. Thirty-four years later, I am in Rich Valley,” Klumpp said.
Missionary work evolved as a somewhat natural response to needs that came to Klumpp’s attention.
“I began in Ravensburg, Germany, working with a Catholic ecumenical ministry called Gemeinschaft Immanuel. I trained artists, wrote articles and worked in family outreach in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. I later began working in Kenya with people of poverty on a variety of short-term mission trips. This evolved into significant time in ministry in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. My book “I Am: The Miracle” documents my work in Africa and proceeds go to support continued work in Africa and the Philippines. I lived in Hong Kong, pastoring a mission church and working in various mission outreaches in the Philippines, Indonesia and Mongolia. Among my duties, preparing missionaries for work in China through Life Road Missions was a shared responsibility while pastoring International Fellowship North in Hong Kong. Eventually, I decided I was being called to China and I moved my family to Wuxi, China, where I taught in an international school.”
Working through LDi, Klumpp and his family came on board in the summer of 2017, joining a team of international schools in China and working for the International School of Wuxi, which is a two-hour drive west from Shanghi, China.
“Among the things I participated in and accomplished while working at the school was to help plant an underground ministry to Chinese nationals in our housing block. I also worked to build relationships with a number of people and agencies throughout Wuxi (population 7.5 million). We personally participated in conversion, discipleship, baptism and support of local Chinese Christians. I love China. The people are wonderful. I describe China as 1.8 billion fifth-graders being governed by seven adults. The people are childlike and joyful. The culture is rich and diverse.”
Their lives in China were, Klumpp said, “very stable and orderly. In Hong Kong we had a three-bedroom apartment that was only 456 square feet. Did I say small? When we moved to China we had over 1,000 square feet. It seemed like a late 1970s Las Vegas hotel room - roomy and gaudy. We worked at the school, which was a five-minute ride on electric scooters from our high-rise housing development…. It was the fourth floor but the Mandarin for “four” sounds like the word for death so the Chinese skip fourth floors. We had to learn Mandarin to survive as there are very few English speakers in mainland China. Chinese class was a regular part of our job requirement with our agency.”
Another necessary adaptation was the constant noise of firecrackers exploding. “It took some getting used to. Baby born - firecrackers. Birthday - firecrackers. Someone died - firecrackers. Any and every type of celebration - firecrackers. Why? The noise keeps the dragons away. To the credit of the people living in China, I did not see one dragon. China was unique and wonderful. It was an interesting mix of old and new. China was China,” Klumpp said.
Prior to serving in the mission field, Klumpp held a variety of jobs. Several years ago in Austin, Texas, the Statesman, a local newspaper, did a feature article titled “97 Jobs - Kicks and Jesus.” The story chronicled his various jobs, martial arts experience and his ultimate transition to pastor and missionary.
“I was a professional actor, director, comedian and lighting technician. I have taught. I am an author. I have run karate school. I have been a plumber, a cook, a deckhand on vessels on the Mississippi river, just to name a few,” he said.
Klumpp served as a youth pastor at Christ's Independent Methodist Church. He pastored at Christ Cornerstone Church of Cedar Hill, Texas, Bread of Life Church in Uvalde, Texas, Bible Fellowship Church of Dighton, Kansas, International Fellowship North in Hong Kong, and an underground fellowship in Wuxi, China. He helped to establish Bible colleges in Kenya and the Philippines. He also served as the education and church program director for Dove Detention of Greenville, Texas.
Klumpp graduated from New Orleans Academy, University of Southwestern Louisiana, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He earned his Master of Arts degree at Dallas Theological Seminary.
He is the author of four books -- I Am: The Miracle, Daily Grind, Single Dad's Survival Guide, and The Wonderfully Chaotic Blended Family. He has written 11 plays, hundreds of poems, several articles in the United States and Germany, and two chapbooks recently released. He has a children's book due for release in the spring.
Klumpp enjoys writing and has been a martial artist for 46 years.
He feels at home in Rich Valley and believes he and his family are where God wants them to be. As they joined with their church families and friends in their new community to observe the Thanksgiving holiday, Klumpp expressed gratitude for finding his own personal relationship with God those many years ago and for the ways God has used him to share his faith with others. He is thankful for the safety of his family and the new ministry God has placed before him.
“My last ministry is this ministry. I am home for good. Rather than going, I will prepare others to go,” Klumpp said.
