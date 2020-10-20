Pawpaws: From forgotten to celebrated in Southwest Virginia

What can you do with pawpaws?

• Eat the fruit fresh from the tree.

• The green skin and row of large seeds are inedible; the soft yellow-orange flesh is the part you eat.

• The fruit is nutritious and high in antioxidants.

• In baking, pawpaws can be substituted for bananas.

• Pawpaws can be made into ice cream or jam.

The fruit is also nutritious and high in vitamin C, magnesium, iron, copper, manganese and several essential amino acids. As well, they also have significant amounts of riboflavin, niacin, calcium, phosphorus, and zinc.

Source: Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension Program