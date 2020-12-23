Supervisors switch funds to qualify for CARES Act

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Board of Supervisors traded ambulances for a trash truck at a special called meeting Monday night.

The move stemmed from taking advantage of federal CARES Act funding while also trying to meet deadlines.

Ambulances had been ordered for the Goodson/Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department at Benhams, as well as the Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad.

But those ambulances were not set to be delivered by the end of 2020 and would have missed a deadline for the funding procedure, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

Berry complained that one ambulance dealer had caused considerable delays.

“At the end of the day, I think we were probably jerked around by the vendor, maybe more than we realize,” Berry said.

But, on Monday, instead of canceling the contract, the Board of Supervisors approved taking $390,295 out of money designated to renovate the Washington County Courthouse and use it to buy the ambulances.

Next, the supervisors approved using the CARES Act funding — what had been intended for the ambulances — to purchase a trash truck at a cost of $160,912.