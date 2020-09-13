Corn maze set for Sept. 19 opening

Tazewell, VA—All aboard for an agricultural journey at Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, opening Saturday, September 19th with a locomotive - themed design, “Tracks of the Past” features an 1870s locomotive and two freight cars incorporated into the pathways throughout. “We wanted to reflect on the importance of the railroad throughout our southwestern Virginia history. Two historic Tazewell County restored and repurposed railroad structures remain today. The Tazewell Train Station, with restoration and repurposing completed in 2019. The Section House an important historic structure prominently located in the historic downtown area of Richlands. Along with passenger and freight services the railroad enabled the development of coal and iron resources in the Clinch Valley. Many realized the potential in Virginia’s railroad, especially after the opening of the first coal mine in Tazewell County in 1882.” says Cynthia Farmer, Executive Director of the Crab Orchard Museum, which owns and manages the corn maze. Twelve checkpoints in the maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to the railroad and the local industries it served. “Within our Industrialization section of the museum gallery you can view a 1909 map of Northfolk and Western Railway, see a fault line chart of sandstone, shale, coal, limestone and N & W railway in Tazewell County, view 1930 turtle hull mining hat, or a 1930 carbide mining lamp among many other priceless pieces from our history. We hope visitors will extend their day to include a discounted stop at the museum to look over our many artifacts on exhibit as well.”
This is the seventh year for the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch located across highway 460 from the museum center. “This year the planting of the corn was a consolidated effort from museum supporters. Local farmers, Kenny Compton and John Fisher planted the corn provided by Jeff Jowers of Southern States. We are so very proud of the outcome of this joint effort; this corn is breathtakingly beautiful this year! It’s over 11 feet tall and growing, a true corn maze”, stated Director Farmer.
Corn Maze Committee Chairman Emily Fisher-Edmondson, assures that “we are putting safety protocols as outlined by the Virginia Department of Health in place with hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, and cleaning procedures. This outdoor event will be a wonderful family outing to enjoy this fall. “
The event opens to the public on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m. “We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight tours until 10:00 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store.” Public hours for the corn maze are Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m., Fridays 5:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 p.m. – dusk. Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for 4 pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field. Land one in the “CORN-antine” target and win free maze tickets.
Groups of 15 or more that pre-schedule a visit on the weekends receive a discount of $2.00 off per admission ticket. “This is perfect for church groups, birthday parties, sports team parties, and company outings. Businesses have brought their employees in past years as a team-building exercise.”
Guided private school and group tours are being scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, with morning and afternoon sessions available. “With the weather being uncertain, we encourage groups and school tours to book in September, so we won’t run out of rain dates. We want to accommodate everyone that wants to come.” For school tour information and reservations, contact Cindy Ringstaff, cringstaff@craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755.
Seven acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter’s Greenhouse for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds. Visitors can go out with wagons into the patch to select pumpkins or choose from the pre-picked ones.
“Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage.” During maze season museum admission on weekends for corn maze visitors is reduced to $4 for adults and $2 for kids 5-12. Kids 4 and under are always free with a paying adult. Museum hours are during the corn maze season are, Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Visitors that want to stay overnight may book accommodations in the Cottage at Crab Orchard, 276-988-6755.
All proceeds from Crab Orchard Corn Maze support educational programming year-round at Crab Orchard Museum.
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
###
