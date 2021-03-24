 Skip to main content
USP Lee inmate sentenced for weapon possession
ABINGDON, Va. — Leonardo Acevedo-Vazquez, an inmate at the USP Lee prison in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced last week for unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said.

Acevedo-Vazquez, 28, was sentenced to 33 additional months of incarceration and a three-year term of supervised release, according to a news release.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Steven J. Luckie prosecuted the case.

