Opportunities open at home for culinary student

Last but not least is her honey cornbread cake made with roasted honey peach and rosemary jam, meringue, brulee peach and a honey curry sauce made with a curry blend.

“It’s not too sweet — the roasted peach jam gives it a beautiful sweet and tangy note.”

Many of her dessert recipes — ones she has created on her own or remembered from baking with her grandmother — are shared on her website at http://chefkatelynsculinarycreations.squarespace.com. She shares recipes for everything from “Buttery Drop Biscuits” to “Chef Katelyn’s Pork BBQ.”

“Another passion of mine is sharing my love for cooking by teaching people how to cook. A lot of people rely on fast food or frozen meals. I want to teach people how easy it is to learn,” Blevins said.

The young chef is starting a YouTube channel at “CK’s Cooking Creations” with tutorials on the basics of cooking. She can also be found at “Chef Katelyn Creations” on Facebook.

“Food brings us together. No matter what race, religion or background, we all share in the joys that the very essence of life brings us. Through my art, I want to create a world of smiles, a world where we can all share in all the wonderful things that the art of culinary has to offer,” she said.