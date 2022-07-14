 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Karnes aims to defend Dip Dog Eating crown

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Karnes loves food. He relishes the anticipation and energy that comes with competition. So eating contests seem like a natural fit for the man, who earned the inaugural title of Grand Champion Dip Dog Eating King in 2015.

He’s already preparing to defend the title at this Saturday’s Hungriest Mother Food Challenges.

The now annual challenges were born when Marion festival organizers decided they wanted to adapt the traditional Fourth of July hot dog eating contests to their local iconic food, the Dip Dog. That first year, 10 people lined up to see who could eat the highly recognizable greasy brown bag of Dip Dogs in the least amount of time.

By 2015, Karnes was well into his competitive career.

“I’ve always been interested in food challenges ever since my dad told me about a steak challenge he and his friends did many years ago.”

So, 13 years ago, Karnes took on his first challenge: Andy’s Cheesesteak 50-ounce burger challenge in Greensboro. The daring get “30 minutes to eat the giant burger, fries, and a drink.”

People are also reading…

Karnes failed on his first try, but he wasn’t daunted.

He defeated the burger on his second attempt.

Karnes believes his best performance came at Sweet Pea’s in Knoxville. “I ate a 4-pound burrito plus a half pound of mac and cheese and a half pound of banana pudding.”

Afterward, he recalled, “I was in misery for the rest of the day, but it was so worth it.”

Still, Karnes’ favorite competitions are right here in Marion. He puts his top choices as “a tie between Dip Dogs and Brad’s Tasty Dawgs.”

“I love it when Spunk [Grant Hall] brings out the giant tub of mustard to drown the Dip Dogs in. And, Brad’s Tasty Dawgs are so good I wish I could eat 10 every day,” explained Karnes.

Depending on the size of the challenge, Karnes adapts his preparation strategy for competition.

“For the Dip Dog contest,” he said, “I usually stop in the restaurant the week before and do a test run of five or 10 just to check my speed. The volume for that one isn’t a problem, so I just make sure I don’t eat lunch. For bigger challenges, like Brad’s Tasty Dawgs, or a 5-pound burrito challenge I once did, I take a couple days before the challenge to stretch out my stomach by really pigging out. Then I’ll only have liquids the day of the contest.”

Marion’s champ offered advice for those who haven’t competed but want to give a food contest a try.

“For novices,” Karnes said, “I’d tell them to pick a challenge with food they love and just do it. Most of the Hungriest Mother challenges won’t fill you up, you just want to get in there and eat fast. Get a friend to sign up with you, don’t worry about getting your face messy, and, most of all, have fun with it.”

Karnes will be there too, savoring the experience.

“I keep competing because I love food and I love eating fast. I love the excitement and anticipation when the food is brought out. And I love the mess that all that Dip Dog mustard makes when you’re shoveling them in.”

So fond of the unique Smyth County treat, Karnes has even written a song celebrating the Dip Dog.

Should he win, a Marion press release said, he’s ready to celebrate by “dropping to the ground and perform his ‘Curley Coffee Grinder’ dance that would make The Three Stooges proud….”

Following the initial contest, more Marion businesses wanted to take part in the Hungriest Mother Food Challenges. This year, 15 contests are on the board with foods ranging from the “World’s Hottest Wings” to pickled eggs.

This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the downtown Main Stage.

Participants may enter just one or multiple contests for free, but they must be 18 or older, or have a parent along to sign a permission slip. Registration starts at 4 p.m. at the information tent, and contestants gather at 5.

Karnes has called Marion home for the last 16 years, and he’s glad to be a part of the community. “Our small businesses and food trucks show so much support for each other,” he said. “Marion really is a great place to be.”

The Marion Senior High School educator has been teaching for 23 years, bringing his enthusiasm to the classroom. Beyond food, Karnes loves math and music, but not as much as his wife, Amy, and daughter, Zoey.

Young at heart, Karnes delights in going with them to Disney World.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that "largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas' escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings. The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand. Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico. The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

Attorneys representing Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina say he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating ex-President Donald Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election. Graham was among a handful of Trump allies and members of his campaign legal team named Tuesday in petitions filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Graham attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin said Wednesday that Graham “plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail." The Republican senator's attorneys call the probe by the Democratic district attorney politically motivated. A Willis spokesperson hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for. Officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the flooding occurred in Virginia's Buchanan County. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. Authorities said the number unaccounted for was expected to decline as swift-water rescue teams continue their work. Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead.

Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

A federal appeals court has narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump’s finances. Friday’s decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won’t be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA. A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted. The appellate panel narrowed the request even more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire and smoke after Russian strikes on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine