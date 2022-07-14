Karnes aims to defend Dip Dog Eating crown

Michael Karnes loves food. He relishes the anticipation and energy that comes with competition. So eating contests seem like a natural fit for the man, who earned the inaugural title of Grand Champion Dip Dog Eating King in 2015.

He’s already preparing to defend the title at this Saturday’s Hungriest Mother Food Challenges.

The now annual challenges were born when Marion festival organizers decided they wanted to adapt the traditional Fourth of July hot dog eating contests to their local iconic food, the Dip Dog. That first year, 10 people lined up to see who could eat the highly recognizable greasy brown bag of Dip Dogs in the least amount of time.

By 2015, Karnes was well into his competitive career.

“I’ve always been interested in food challenges ever since my dad told me about a steak challenge he and his friends did many years ago.”

So, 13 years ago, Karnes took on his first challenge: Andy’s Cheesesteak 50-ounce burger challenge in Greensboro. The daring get “30 minutes to eat the giant burger, fries, and a drink.”

Karnes failed on his first try, but he wasn’t daunted.

He defeated the burger on his second attempt.

Karnes believes his best performance came at Sweet Pea’s in Knoxville. “I ate a 4-pound burrito plus a half pound of mac and cheese and a half pound of banana pudding.”

Afterward, he recalled, “I was in misery for the rest of the day, but it was so worth it.”

Still, Karnes’ favorite competitions are right here in Marion. He puts his top choices as “a tie between Dip Dogs and Brad’s Tasty Dawgs.”

“I love it when Spunk [Grant Hall] brings out the giant tub of mustard to drown the Dip Dogs in. And, Brad’s Tasty Dawgs are so good I wish I could eat 10 every day,” explained Karnes.

Depending on the size of the challenge, Karnes adapts his preparation strategy for competition.

“For the Dip Dog contest,” he said, “I usually stop in the restaurant the week before and do a test run of five or 10 just to check my speed. The volume for that one isn’t a problem, so I just make sure I don’t eat lunch. For bigger challenges, like Brad’s Tasty Dawgs, or a 5-pound burrito challenge I once did, I take a couple days before the challenge to stretch out my stomach by really pigging out. Then I’ll only have liquids the day of the contest.”

Marion’s champ offered advice for those who haven’t competed but want to give a food contest a try.

“For novices,” Karnes said, “I’d tell them to pick a challenge with food they love and just do it. Most of the Hungriest Mother challenges won’t fill you up, you just want to get in there and eat fast. Get a friend to sign up with you, don’t worry about getting your face messy, and, most of all, have fun with it.”

Karnes will be there too, savoring the experience.

“I keep competing because I love food and I love eating fast. I love the excitement and anticipation when the food is brought out. And I love the mess that all that Dip Dog mustard makes when you’re shoveling them in.”

So fond of the unique Smyth County treat, Karnes has even written a song celebrating the Dip Dog.

Should he win, a Marion press release said, he’s ready to celebrate by “dropping to the ground and perform his ‘Curley Coffee Grinder’ dance that would make The Three Stooges proud….”

Following the initial contest, more Marion businesses wanted to take part in the Hungriest Mother Food Challenges. This year, 15 contests are on the board with foods ranging from the “World’s Hottest Wings” to pickled eggs.

This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the downtown Main Stage.

Participants may enter just one or multiple contests for free, but they must be 18 or older, or have a parent along to sign a permission slip. Registration starts at 4 p.m. at the information tent, and contestants gather at 5.

Karnes has called Marion home for the last 16 years, and he’s glad to be a part of the community. “Our small businesses and food trucks show so much support for each other,” he said. “Marion really is a great place to be.”

The Marion Senior High School educator has been teaching for 23 years, bringing his enthusiasm to the classroom. Beyond food, Karnes loves math and music, but not as much as his wife, Amy, and daughter, Zoey.

Young at heart, Karnes delights in going with them to Disney World.

Hungriest Mother Food Challenge Saturday, July 16, 5:30 p.m. Main Stage Downtown Registration opens at 4 p.m. in information tent. Must be 18 or older or have parental consent to participate. First 10 to sign up in each category get to compete. Contests, portions, and foods subject to change. Contests Dip Dog Stand - Dip Dogs Broad Street Coffee – Cherry Appalachian Soda Just Good Food – Famous Smashburger Tacos Al Fresco – “Elotes” (Mexican street corn on the cob) Brad’s Tasty Dawgs – Hot dogs Macado’s - World’s Hottest Wings Sister's Cafe - Giant chocolate chip cookie Polar Express – Shaved Ice CJ’s Pizza – Italian sub Moondog Brick Oven- Cheese pizza Hester’s Country Store - Pickled eggs Wooden Pickle - Giant dill pickle Sweet Bee Cupcakery – Jumbo cupcake Charley’s Philly Steak Subs - Philly Steak Sub Town of Marion - Mountain Dew