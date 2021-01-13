DoorDash pulls into Wytheville

In spite of some issues, Johnson said more people are using the app to order food for delivery.

At Tokyo, Manager Joe Keliwon likes the DoorDash idea and loves that it creates jobs for the drivers, but he plans to study the numbers before deciding to continue with the service. Like workers at Moon Dog, his employees also have trouble with the verbal orders.

“Words get mixed up,” he said. “It’s hard to understand the phone call.”

But not everyone is having as many issues with the service.

Mark Brooks, manager at Shoney’s, said his business has increased by 10 percent thanks to DoorDash.

“We have an iPad set up for DoorDash only, and the orders come in on that. It’s on the server line and we ring the ticket up here and send it to the kitchen. It’s working out for us; we are happy with it.”

Amy Kepner, manager of the Matterhorn, said the service has increased business and introduced new customers to the restaurant.

“So far, so good,” she said. “It has definitely added to our sales overall, and we are starting to get customers we would not normally have.”