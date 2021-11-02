Outcome of Smyth's one contested local race seems clear as votes come in

While much of the attention surrounding today’s election focused on the gubernatorial race, Smyth County voters cast ballots for three seats on the board of supervisors and three school board posts. However, only one of those races was contested.

In that race, incumbent Saltville District Supervisor Roscoe Call appeared to easily defeat challenger Jackie Branson Jr., garnering more than 87% of the votes cast with three of the four precincts reporting at 8:30 p.m. At that time, Call was leading with 917 votes to Branson’s 93. At that point, 36 write-in votes had been cast.

In the Chilhowie District, incumbent Mike Sturgill, who was unopposed, received more than 1,380 votes of confidence with four of five precincts reporting.

In the Royal Oak District, newcomer Courtney Widener, a Smyth County Sheriff’s Office officer, who was also unopposed, will take that seat in January. He will replace Judy Wyant, a one-term supervisor who is not seeking re-election.

Also in that district, Paul Grinstead will return to the school board.

School board member Todd Williams will continue to represent the Chilhowie District.

In Saltville, Roger Frye will continue his work on the school board.