Handmade ceramic treasures get boost at Virginia Highlands Arts and Crafts Show

“The 10-day factor of this Abingdon show is what I was drawn to. It also gets a good crowd.”

Having a career as a potter wasn’t something Poole had thought about until he took his first ceramic class in college.

“It’s so cool to work with clay. It’s very soothing,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to clay — that immediate gratification of seeing a block of clay change into something totally different.”

Poole studied the art of clay pottery at Towson University in Maryland and the University of the West of England, Bristol, in England. He even worked as a middle school ceramic teacher at a Baltimore City school before becoming a full-time potter.

After college, Poole traveled to his native homeland in Korea, fascinated to see and learn from the pottery villages in the country.

“Korean pottery is really famous. They are known for a glaze color called ‘celadon’ that is a pale green-blue. It’s highly regarded in the ceramic world.”

He has a few pieces at the Abingdon show that feature the celadon glaze.

Korean potters also are known for their whimsical pottery, he said. Poole incorporates whimsical motifs on many of his raku pottery pieces.