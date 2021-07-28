Handmade ceramic treasures get boost at Virginia Highlands Arts and Crafts Show

ABINGDON, Va. — For every vase or mug Mark Poole turns out on his potter’s wheel, he leaves an expression of his creative spirit.
The studio potter from Smithsburg, Maryland, captivated the attention of festivalgoers last weekend as they watched the artist give life to a simple wedge of clay.
Poole is one of dozens of artisans who are exhibiting their work at the 2021 Arts and Crafts Show at the Virginia Highlands Festival, which kicked off in Abingdon last Friday.
The annual juried show is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 1, on the Barter Square at Barter Stage II.
The potter will be set up to sell his work each day throughout the arts and crafts show.
During the on-site demonstration, Poole’s clay-covered hands gave shape to the rotating clay, creating a one-of-a-kind vase with its own style.
“This is called wedging. I have to round the clay to get started,” said Poole, who makes raku art pieces as well as functional mugs, bowls and other stoneware.
According to the artist, he brought as many as a few thousand pieces for the Abingdon show. “More than enough,” he said with a grin.
The artist travels to 15 to 30 festivals each year around his Maryland home. Orchard View Pottery, his stoneware and raku ceramic studio and gallery at his home, contains hundreds of pieces of his artwork.
“The 10-day factor of this Abingdon show is what I was drawn to. It also gets a good crowd.”
Having a career as a potter wasn’t something Poole had thought about until he took his first ceramic class in college.
“It’s so cool to work with clay. It’s very soothing,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to clay — that immediate gratification of seeing a block of clay change into something totally different.”
Poole studied the art of clay pottery at Towson University in Maryland and the University of the West of England, Bristol, in England. He even worked as a middle school ceramic teacher at a Baltimore City school before becoming a full-time potter.
After college, Poole traveled to his native homeland in Korea, fascinated to see and learn from the pottery villages in the country.
“Korean pottery is really famous. They are known for a glaze color called ‘celadon’ that is a pale green-blue. It’s highly regarded in the ceramic world.”
He has a few pieces at the Abingdon show that feature the celadon glaze.
Korean potters also are known for their whimsical pottery, he said. Poole incorporates whimsical motifs on many of his raku pottery pieces.
There is less control over the colors produced from the raku firing process, but most of his stoneware is decorated in earth-inspired colors — blues, greens, browns and black.
According to Poole, it’s an ideal time to be an artisan in America.
“Our culture is shifting back to people desiring what is handmade and authentic instead of what is factory-made. We’ve gotten so used to buying from big-box stores that mostly sell factory-made things, it’s nice to see a new appreciation for things that have an emotional connection.
“That’s really good for crafters like me.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.