Beginning today, the Smyth County administration building will be temporarily closed for cleaning due to COVID-19.
The move comes on the heels of eight members of the Smyth County Sheriff's Office testing positive for the novel coronavirus, which resulted in the closure of that office as well as the county courthouse. Additionally, the Saltville Town Hall is closed for sanitizing.
The county office building will reopen Monday, July 20.
In the meantime, Building Inspection Services, Zoning, Erosion Settlement Control, and Water and Sewer departments will receive applications and requests by email only.
Utility payments may be made by phone, drop box or online at www.smythcounty.org
Solid Waste services and convenience stations will remain open on a regular schedule.
County officials encourage citizens to check its website - www.smythcounty.org - for updates.
