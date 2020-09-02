Beef 'O' Brady's closes but is set to become new eatery

ABINGDON, Va. — Steve Weston paved his own way at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Abingdon, even before opening last summer.
Weston placed 117 TV screens on the walls of the dining room and lined the restaurant with football helmets atop booths.
It didn’t look like any other outlet in the restaurant chain.
But this businessman also grew frustrated following franchise rules from Florida.
On a recent trip to Tampa, Weston said he met with the “top brass” of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, pleading with corporate officials about altering the menu at his Abingdon eatery.
Weston said he was turned down. So he walked.
He ended a 10-year agreement after only one year and is now dismantling his restaurant at 735 E. Main St.
“The last meal was served Sunday night,” Weston said.
“I’ve been struggling with them throughout this year,” Weston added. “I wanted to get some modifications to the menu. As time went on and customers talked, I thought maybe it wasn’t the right menu.”
Locals, he said, wanted more steaks.
“Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is very light on steak,” Weston said. “It’s not a meat and potatoes menu. But, by and large, a lot of our community members are steak and potato people.”
Weston, 70, has since leased his restaurant building to Mitch Wilhoit, 29, a former chef at Abingdon’s Martha Washington Inn.
Wilhoit is currently making plans to open a “farm-to-fork” steakhouse.
“It’s every chef’s dream to be in ownership and to create and have your own blank canvas and to portray yourself and your passion with your food,” Wilhoit said. “I can bring myself and my flavors to the public.”
For Weston, closing Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is bittersweet. After being shuttered for weeks, Weston recently reopened the adjacent Abingdon Cinemall, his longtime movie house.
“We got the first set of new movies last Friday,” Weston said. “The bottom line is they gave us some movies. But they didn’t give us any good movies.”
Still, better films are on the way, Weston promised.
“This is the time that I wanted the restaurant to be open because we’re going to have cars in the parking lot,” Weston said.
Despite that, Weston was willing to shut the doors this week to make way for Wilhoit’s upcoming venture, tentatively slated to open around Thanksgiving.
He may call it “The Farmer’s Steakhouse.”
“The obvious home run will be a large selection of steaks,” Wilhoit said.
The chef plans to source his produce and beef from the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. He may also serve trout and Virginia-grown oysters, he added.
Growing up in Johnson City, Tennessee, Wilhoit worked at Portico, The Firehouse and Carrabba’s (all in Johnson City) plus The Marketplace of Asheville, North Carolina.
Wilhoit took a post as chef at “The Martha” in Abingdon — about 1.5 miles from Beef ‘O’ Brady’s — in 2019 but said he left earlier this month due to downsizing in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Weston, meanwhile, says he now plans to be a landlord for Wilhoit and wishes him well.“I can see him being a grand success,” Weston said. “And I can see people being able to experience dinner and a movie without having to park their car.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
