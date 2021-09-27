Former Wythe County deputy files lawsuit over firing

A disabled veteran and former deputy who said he endured on-the-job harassment and discrimination before being fired last year has sued the former sheriff and current sheriff.
Seeking $2 million in damages, Aaron Kline named retired Sheriff Keith Dunagan and new Sheriff Charles Foster as defendants in the Sept. 10 Wythe County Circuit Court lawsuit.
In the complaint, Kline said he went to work for the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 2013. Deployed several times to the Middle East during his military service, Kline said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions and was labeled 100 percent disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Despite receiving disability compensation and a pension, Kline was encouraged to work on a part-time basis, according to the lawsuit.
Kline said Dunagan and other Sheriff’s Office employees were aware of his stints overseas and – also because of his olive skin and dark beard – started referring to and introducing him as “‘Saeed,’ a derogatory slur used to refer to Muslims.”
“Sheriff Dunagan and his employees introduced Deputy Kline to members of the public, juries, Commonwealth Attorneys, judges and other law enforcement agencies as ‘Saeed,’” according to the lawsuit. Kline said he reported the discrimination to superiors but it still continued.
Kline’s attorneys said the treatment, which also included being given an expired bullet-proof vest, “exacerbated Deputy Kline’s PTSD” and he quit in 2017.
Because of his love for law enforcement, though, he returned in 2019 as a part-time employee
The discrimination, though, started again.
“Deputy Kline continued to report the discrimination to no avail,” the suit said.
In April 2020, Kline was involved in an incident that ultimately led to his firing.
According to the lawsuit, Kline missed three days of work after suffering from a severe migraine, a condition attributed to his military service.
Kline’s wife took him to a hospital, but he was sent home without getting any relief.
On the same evening, Kline’s wife called 911 for medical assistance “as she was concerned that he might be suicidal (not homicidal) due to the excruciating pain that he had been experiencing for an extended period of time.”
According to the suit, police arrived at the family’s residence, ordered Kline out of the house, made him lie down on the ground and took him to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was questioned by Maj. Anthony Cline and then Chief Deputy Foster.
Kline’s wife was called to the Sheriff’s Office and “questioned about Deputy Kline holding a gun when Deputy Kline was speaking to her at their home.”
Kline said he was holding a TV remote, and Kline’s wife wasn’t “entirely sure what Deputy Kline had been holding; she never thought Deputy Kline had his service weapon in his hand,” the suit said.
Kline alleged that his wife was advised by police to obtain a protective order against him, which she did, because of his erratic behavior.
The former deputy was sent to the Salem VA Medical Center where doctors found “he was not a danger to himself or others and told him to go home and sleep until the migraine was gone.”
On May 19, 2020, Kline got a letter from Dunagan ending his employment.
“The termination paperwork stated that Deputy Kline was being terminated from employment for an event that Sheriff Dunagan believed ‘could be contributed to by (Deputy Kline’s service-related) PTSD’ – i.e., Deputy Kline’s service-related disability.”
“According to the letter, Deputy Kline was terminated for ‘conduct unbecoming’ an officer. This ‘unbecoming’ conduct, according to the letter, was pointing a gun as Mrs. Kline. Deputy Kline never pointed a gun at Mrs. Kline.”
In the suit, Kline’s attorneys contended that tying his firing to his disability constituted discrimination. They also said Dunagan’s “practice of calling Deputy Kline ‘Saeed’” was evidence of his discriminatory motivation for the termination.
In addition to affecting Kline’s ability to find another job, the firing resulted in other damages, including to the former deputy’s reputation and mental health, the suit argued.
Kline’s attorneys asked for a jury trial, but no date has been set.
Dunagan and Foster were served with the lawsuit last week.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.