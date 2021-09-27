Former Wythe County deputy files lawsuit over firing

Kline’s attorneys said the treatment, which also included being given an expired bullet-proof vest, “exacerbated Deputy Kline’s PTSD” and he quit in 2017.

Because of his love for law enforcement, though, he returned in 2019 as a part-time employee

The discrimination, though, started again.

“Deputy Kline continued to report the discrimination to no avail,” the suit said.

In April 2020, Kline was involved in an incident that ultimately led to his firing.

According to the lawsuit, Kline missed three days of work after suffering from a severe migraine, a condition attributed to his military service.

Kline’s wife took him to a hospital, but he was sent home without getting any relief.

On the same evening, Kline’s wife called 911 for medical assistance “as she was concerned that he might be suicidal (not homicidal) due to the excruciating pain that he had been experiencing for an extended period of time.”