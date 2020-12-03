Officials urge residents to complete broadband survey that's due Monday

Wythe County officials are working with local residents to shape future broadband expansion and access.

A survey, available this week online and by mail, gives residents the opportunity to provide input on Internet usage, needs and access. The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, Dec. 7, and officials are urging residents to fill it out and return it.

“County-wide broadband access is one of our most critical utility needs for successful businesses, students and residents,” said Brian Vaught, chair of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors. “The supervisors strongly encourage Wythe County residents to complete this study by the Dec. 7 deadline.”

Residents should have received the survey in their mailboxes. Survey questions focus on Internet user needs, access, speeds, providers and pricing. One survey is intended for residential users with a second survey targeted to business users.

“We need good clear results so we can develop future expansion plans with our local Internet service providers,” said Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear. “Covid-19 has clearly demonstrated that rural counties lack quality Internet access, particularly for virtual learning and working from home.”