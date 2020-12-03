Officials urge residents to complete broadband survey that's due Monday

Wythe County officials are working with local residents to shape future broadband expansion and access.
A survey, available this week online and by mail, gives residents the opportunity to provide input on Internet usage, needs and access. The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, Dec. 7, and officials are urging residents to fill it out and return it.
“County-wide broadband access is one of our most critical utility needs for successful businesses, students and residents,” said Brian Vaught, chair of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors. “The supervisors strongly encourage Wythe County residents to complete this study by the Dec. 7 deadline.”
Residents should have received the survey in their mailboxes. Survey questions focus on Internet user needs, access, speeds, providers and pricing. One survey is intended for residential users with a second survey targeted to business users.
“We need good clear results so we can develop future expansion plans with our local Internet service providers,” said Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear. “Covid-19 has clearly demonstrated that rural counties lack quality Internet access, particularly for virtual learning and working from home.”
The survey is part of a study by Design Nine Inc., a Blacksburg contractor specializing in broadband access development. The Wythe County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded the contract for the study at its November 12 meeting. This study is being paid from federal CARES Act funds in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
County leaders expect future federal funding to shift from pandemic response to expansion of broadband. This study prepares the county to work with local providers to expand networks once federal funds become available.
“Limited federal money was made available statewide in this round of funding,” said Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins. “In talking to our local providers, we could not meet the federal deadline for expansion because we had no projects engineered and ready to go. This survey and study are the first steps to address that need.”
Residents may take the survey online or by mail. The online survey links are available on the Wythe County VA Facebook page and at the County Web page, wytheco.org.
Businesses should take the business survey at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/wythe-business. The residential survey is at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/wythe-residential.
Anyone with questions regarding the survey may contact Matt Hankins at mchankins@wytheco.org.
-- Wythe County
